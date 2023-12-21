CarWale
    Toyota Hyryder waiting period reduced for December 2023

    Aditya Nadkarni

    • Hyryder prices in India start at Rs. 10.86 lakh
    • Offered in 11 colours and four variants

    Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has updated the waiting period of all its cars for December 2023. In this article, let us take a look at the timelines of its Hyundai Creta and Maruti Grand Vitara rival, the Urban Cruiser Hyryder.

    This month, the CNG variants of the Toyota Hyryder command a waiting period of up to 65 weeks. Simultaneously, customers purchasing the Neo Drive (smart hybrid) variants and full hybrid variants will have to wait for a period of up to 48 weeks and 26 weeks, respectively.

    The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder is available in four variants, namely E, S, G, and V. Further, there are 11 colours and three powertrain options to choose from. The latter includes a 1.5-litre petrol engine with a smart hybrid system, 1.5-litre petrol engine with a full hybrid system, and a 1.5-litre petrol engine with a CNG kit.

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
    Rs. 10.86 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
