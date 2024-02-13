Toyota Hyryder waiting period reduced in February 2024

Hyryder prices in India start at Rs. 11.14 lakh

Offered with mild- and strong-hybrid powertrains

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has updated the waiting period of its cars for February 2024. The carmaker currently retails 11 models in India, of which nine have a waiting period this month.

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder currently commands a waiting period of up to 56 weeks, applicable to the CNG variants. Meanwhile, customers booking the Neo Drive (mild-hybrid) variants will have to wait for a period of up to 39 weeks, while the strong-hybrid variants have a waiting period of up to 22 weeks. Last month too, the waiting period for the mid-size SUV was reduced to 60 weeks.

The Urban Cruiser Hyryder is available with mild-hybrid, strong-hybrid, and CNG powertrains. Further, customers can choose from a range of 11 colours and four variants. Also up for offer are three transmission options.