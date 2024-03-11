Toyota Hyryder waiting period comes down in March 2024

Hyryder prices in India start at Rs. 11.14 lakh

Available in 11 colours and four variants

The waiting period for select Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) models has been updated as of March 2024. In this article, we will focus on the wait timeline details of the Urban Cruiser Hyryder.

The Toyota Hyryder currently commands a waiting period of up to 39 weeks, applicable to the Neo Drive (mild-hybrid) variants. Similarly, customers purchasing the CNG and strong-hybrid variants will have to wait for a period of up to 30 weeks and 17 weeks, respectively. Last month, the model witnessed a waiting period of up to 56 weeks, applicable to the CNG variant.

The Urban Cruiser Hyryder is offered in a range of four variants across 11 colours, the latter including seven mono-tone and four dual-tone paints. Further, customers can choose from mild-hybrid, strong-hybrid, and CNG powertrains.