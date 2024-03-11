CarWale
    Toyota Hyryder waiting period comes down in March 2024

    Aditya Nadkarni

    1,688 వ్యూస్
    Toyota Hyryder waiting period comes down in March 2024
    • Hyryder prices in India start at Rs. 11.14 lakh
    • Available in 11 colours and four variants

    The waiting period for select Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) models has been updated as of March 2024. In this article, we will focus on the wait timeline details of the Urban Cruiser Hyryder.

    Front View

    The Toyota Hyryder currently commands a waiting period of up to 39 weeks, applicable to the Neo Drive (mild-hybrid) variants. Similarly, customers purchasing the CNG and strong-hybrid variants will have to wait for a period of up to 30 weeks and 17 weeks, respectively. Last month, the model witnessed a waiting period of up to 56 weeks, applicable to the CNG variant.

    Left Rear Three Quarter

    The Urban Cruiser Hyryder is offered in a range of four variants across 11 colours, the latter including seven mono-tone and four dual-tone paints. Further, customers can choose from mild-hybrid, strong-hybrid, and CNG powertrains.

    టయోటా అర్బన్ క్రూజర్ హైరైడర్ ఫోటో
    టయోటా అర్బన్ క్రూజర్ హైరైడర్
    Rs. 11.14 లక్షలునుండి
    సగటు ఎక్స్-షోరూమ్ ధర
     మునుపటి 
    Honda Cars India to hike prices from April 2024
     తరువాత 
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios attracts discounts of up to Rs. 43,000

    టయోటా అర్బన్ క్రూజర్ హైరైడర్ గ్యాలరీ

