    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder waiting period in November 2023 revealed

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder waiting period in November 2023 revealed
    • CNG versions have the maximum delivery duration
    • Prices start at Rs. 10.86 lakh (ex-showroom)

    The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder is currently on sale in India at a starting price of 10.86 lakh (ex-showroom) across four variants, namely, E, S, G, and V. Customers planning to book the mid-size SUV this month will have to wait up to 16 months to get the delivery of the vehicle.

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Left Side View

    The hybrid variants have a relatively lesser waiting duration of six to seven months. On the other hand, the Neo Drive or standard petrol versions command a waiting period of 10 to 11 months from the day of booking. Meanwhile, the most in-demand, CNG versions attract a delivery timeline of 15 to 16 months.

    The Maruti Grand Vitara-based SUV comes equipped with three powertrain options – a 1.5-litre NA petrol, a 1.5-litre hybrid petrol, and a 1.5-litre petrol+CNG option. The transmission duties are handled by a five-speed manual and a six-speed automatic gearbox option.

    టయోటా అర్బన్ క్రూజర్ హైరైడర్ ఫోటో
    టయోటా అర్బన్ క్రూజర్ హైరైడర్
    Rs. 10.86 లక్షలునుండి
    సగటు ఎక్స్-షోరూమ్ ధర
