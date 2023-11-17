Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder waiting period in November 2023 revealed

CNG versions have the maximum delivery duration

Prices start at Rs. 10.86 lakh (ex-showroom)

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder is currently on sale in India at a starting price of 10.86 lakh (ex-showroom) across four variants, namely, E, S, G, and V. Customers planning to book the mid-size SUV this month will have to wait up to 16 months to get the delivery of the vehicle.

The hybrid variants have a relatively lesser waiting duration of six to seven months. On the other hand, the Neo Drive or standard petrol versions command a waiting period of 10 to 11 months from the day of booking. Meanwhile, the most in-demand, CNG versions attract a delivery timeline of 15 to 16 months.

The Maruti Grand Vitara-based SUV comes equipped with three powertrain options – a 1.5-litre NA petrol, a 1.5-litre hybrid petrol, and a 1.5-litre petrol+CNG option. The transmission duties are handled by a five-speed manual and a six-speed automatic gearbox option.