    Honda Cars India to hike prices from April 2024

    Aditya Nadkarni

    • Second price hike this year
    • Select models available with discounts this month

    Honda Cars India is set to increase the prices across its model range with effect from April 2024. This will be the second upward price revision from the carmaker this year after the first price hike that took place in January.

    Honda’s current product portfolio in India includes the Amaze, fifth-gen City, City eHEV, and the Elevate. For the uninitiated, the prices of the Elevate and the Amaze start at Rs. 11.58 lakh and Rs. 7.16 lakh, respectively, while the City and the City eHEV are priced from Rs. 11.71 lakh and Rs. 18.89 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom) onwards, respectively.

    Honda Right Rear Three Quarter

    In March 2024, Honda is also offering huge discounts on select models in its range. The Elevate is available with a discount of up to Rs. 50,000 this month. Simultaneously, the City and Amaze can be availed with benefits of up to Rs. 1.19 lakh and Rs. 90,000, respectively.

