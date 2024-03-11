CarWale
    Hyundai Creta N Line launched in India at Rs. 16.82 lakh

    Authors Image

    Haji Chakralwale

    21,349 Views
    • Offered in two variants and single powertrain option
    • Can be had in single-tone and dual-tone paint options

    After teasing the arrival of its most expensive N Line version of the country, the Creta N Line, Hyundai has finally launched the performance-focused SUV in India at a starting price of Rs. 16.82 lakh (ex-showroom). The Creta N Line can be had in two variants, namely, N8 and N10.

    Hyundai Creta N Line Right Side View

    Performance-wise, the Hyundai Creta N Line is propelled by a sole 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine mated to a six-speed manual and a DCT gearbox. While this powertrain is available with the standard Creta, the manual gearbox is exclusive to the N Line version. This motor is capable of generating 158bhp and 253Nm of peak torque with a 0-100kmph sprint time of 8.9 seconds.

    Hyundai Creta N Line Right Rear Three Quarter

    Differentiating it from the standard Creta, the N Line gets revised front and rear bumpers, tweaked grille with N Line badging, red accents all around, rear spoiler, 18-inch redesigned alloy wheels, and a dual exhaust tip. Further, it can be had in three monotone and dual-tone colour options including Atlas White, Abyss Black, Titan Grey Matte, Thunder Blue with Abyss Black roof, Atlas White with Abyss Black roof, and Shadow Grey with Abyss Black roof.

    Inside, the cabin of the Creta N Line is draped in an all-black theme with red accents and inserts all over the place. As a distinguisher from the rest of the variants, the N Line badges can be seen on the steering wheel, gear lever, and black leatherette seat upholstery.

    Hyundai Creta N Line Dashboard

    Moreover, the N Line iteration of the Creta is as feature-rich as the standard version. It comes loaded with twin 10.25-inch displays for touchscreen infotainment and digital instrument cluster, wireless smartphone connectivity, ambient lighting, dual-zone climate control, Bose-sourced music system, wireless charger, paddle shifters, dual dash camera, powered and ventilated driver seat, 360-degree surround camera, panoramic sunroof, and Level 2 ADAS suite.

    Listed below are the variant-wise ex-showroom prices of the new Hyundai Creta N Line:

    VariantsEx-showroom Prices
    N8 ManualRs. 16,82,300
    N8 DCTRs. 18,32,300
    N10 ManualRs. 19,34,300
    N10 DCTRs. 20,29,900
    Hyundai Creta N Line Image
    Hyundai Creta N Line
    Rs. 16.82 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Hyundai Creta N Line Gallery

    Hyundai Creta N Line
    Hyundai Creta N Line
    Rs. 16.82 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BYD Seal
    BYD Seal
    Rs. 41.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe
    Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe
    Rs. 1.85 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz GLA
    Mercedes-Benz GLA
    Rs. 50.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Porsche Macan Turbo EV
    Porsche Macan Turbo EV
    Rs. 1.65 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Rolls-Royce Spectre
    Rolls-Royce Spectre
    Rs. 7.50 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Punch EV
    Tata Punch EV
    Rs. 10.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Creta
    Hyundai Creta
    Rs. 11.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Creta N Line Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 19.95 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 20.76 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 19.61 Lakh
    PuneRs. 19.95 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 20.75 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 18.56 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 20.93 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 19.57 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 18.55 Lakh

