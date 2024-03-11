Hyundai Creta N Line launched in India at Rs. 16.82 lakh

Offered in two variants and single powertrain option

Can be had in single-tone and dual-tone paint options

After teasing the arrival of its most expensive N Line version of the country, the Creta N Line, Hyundai has finally launched the performance-focused SUV in India at a starting price of Rs. 16.82 lakh (ex-showroom). The Creta N Line can be had in two variants, namely, N8 and N10.

Performance-wise, the Hyundai Creta N Line is propelled by a sole 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine mated to a six-speed manual and a DCT gearbox. While this powertrain is available with the standard Creta, the manual gearbox is exclusive to the N Line version. This motor is capable of generating 158bhp and 253Nm of peak torque with a 0-100kmph sprint time of 8.9 seconds.

Differentiating it from the standard Creta, the N Line gets revised front and rear bumpers, tweaked grille with N Line badging, red accents all around, rear spoiler, 18-inch redesigned alloy wheels, and a dual exhaust tip. Further, it can be had in three monotone and dual-tone colour options including Atlas White, Abyss Black, Titan Grey Matte, Thunder Blue with Abyss Black roof, Atlas White with Abyss Black roof, and Shadow Grey with Abyss Black roof.

Inside, the cabin of the Creta N Line is draped in an all-black theme with red accents and inserts all over the place. As a distinguisher from the rest of the variants, the N Line badges can be seen on the steering wheel, gear lever, and black leatherette seat upholstery.

Moreover, the N Line iteration of the Creta is as feature-rich as the standard version. It comes loaded with twin 10.25-inch displays for touchscreen infotainment and digital instrument cluster, wireless smartphone connectivity, ambient lighting, dual-zone climate control, Bose-sourced music system, wireless charger, paddle shifters, dual dash camera, powered and ventilated driver seat, 360-degree surround camera, panoramic sunroof, and Level 2 ADAS suite.

Listed below are the variant-wise ex-showroom prices of the new Hyundai Creta N Line: