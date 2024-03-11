Hyundai Creta N Line – What makes it special?

Offered in two variants – N8 and N10.

Powered by a 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine.

Hyundai India has finally given the N Line treatment to its most popular model, the Creta. The performance-oriented SUV will be launched later today and will come with several visual as well as mechanical upgrades to make it a bit more special than the standard turbo petrol version. Here’s everything that makes it special.

N Line Exterior

Hyundai India says that the design of the Creta N Line is inspired by their WRC program. While we are not sure if we can see the inspiration, the exterior itself is quite out there. You get a new front bumper with red inserts, new look for the 18-inch alloys, N Line-specific front grille, twin exhaust pipes, red inserts on the sills, red front and rear brake callipers and finally, red inserts on the rear bumper.

N Line Interior

The cabin of the Creta N Line has a full black theme with red inserts for that sporty feel. There are subtle N badges on the gear knob and the new three-spoke steering wheel. The interior also features a metal throttle, brake pedals, and red interior ambient lighting.

Colour Options

The Creta N Line comes with three monotone and three dual-tone colour options. The former includes white, black, and a new matte grey, which is exclusive to the N Line version. As for the dual-tone range, you get the signature N Line blue, grey, and a classic white, all of which come with a black roof.

Engine and Gearbox Options

The Creta N Line, of course, is available with the most powerful engine in the Creta range. It’s the 1.5-litre, turbocharged petrol engine which makes 160bhp of power and plenty of torque. This engine can be had with either a six-speed manual or a seven-speed DCT gearbox. As for the variants, there will be two of them on offer – N8 and N10.