CarWale
    AD

    Hyundai Creta N Line – What makes it special?

    Authors Image

    Sagar Bhanushali

    2,306 Views
    Hyundai Creta N Line – What makes it special?
    • Offered in two variants – N8 and N10.
    • Powered by a 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine.

    Hyundai India has finally given the N Line treatment to its most popular model, the Creta. The performance-oriented SUV will be launched later today and will come with several visual as well as mechanical upgrades to make it a bit more special than the standard turbo petrol version. Here’s everything that makes it special.

    N Line Exterior

    Hyundai India says that the design of the Creta N Line is inspired by their WRC program. While we are not sure if we can see the inspiration, the exterior itself is quite out there. You get a new front bumper with red inserts, new look for the 18-inch alloys, N Line-specific front grille, twin exhaust pipes, red inserts on the sills, red front and rear brake callipers and finally, red inserts on the rear bumper.

    N Line Interior

    Hyundai Creta N Line Gear Selector Dial

    The cabin of the Creta N Line has a full black theme with red inserts for that sporty feel. There are subtle N badges on the gear knob and the new three-spoke steering wheel. The interior also features a metal throttle, brake pedals, and red interior ambient lighting.

    Colour Options

    Hyundai Creta N Line Right Front Three Quarter

    The Creta N Line comes with three monotone and three dual-tone colour options. The former includes white, black, and a new matte grey, which is exclusive to the N Line version. As for the dual-tone range, you get the signature N Line blue, grey, and a classic white, all of which come with a black roof.

    Engine and Gearbox Options

    The Creta N Line, of course, is available with the most powerful engine in the Creta range. It’s the 1.5-litre, turbocharged petrol engine which makes 160bhp of power and plenty of torque. This engine can be had with either a six-speed manual or a seven-speed DCT gearbox. As for the variants, there will be two of them on offer – N8 and N10.

    Hyundai Creta N Line Image
    Hyundai Creta N Line
    Rs. 16.82 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Hyundai Creta N Line launched in India at Rs. 16.82 lakh

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Hyundai Creta N Line Gallery

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Rs. 13.60 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Creta
    Hyundai Creta
    Rs. 11.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio
    Mahindra Scorpio
    Rs. 13.59 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
    Maruti Grand Vitara
    Rs. 10.76 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Thar
    Mahindra Thar
    Rs. 11.25 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Harrier
    Tata Harrier
    Rs. 15.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV700
    Mahindra XUV700
    Rs. 13.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    MG Hector
    MG Hector
    Rs. 14.95 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Hyundai Creta N Line
    Hyundai Creta N Line
    Rs. 16.82 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    11th MAR
    BYD Seal
    BYD Seal
    Rs. 41.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    5th MAR
    Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe
    Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe
    Rs. 1.85 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz GLA
    Mercedes-Benz GLA
    Rs. 50.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Porsche Macan Turbo EV
    Porsche Macan Turbo EV
    Rs. 1.65 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Rolls-Royce Spectre
    Rolls-Royce Spectre
    Rs. 7.50 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Punch EV
    Tata Punch EV
    Rs. 10.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Creta
    Hyundai Creta
    Rs. 11.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Mahindra XUV300 facelift
    Mahindra XUV300 facelift

    Rs. 9.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Mar 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Maruti Suzuki New-gen Swift
    Maruti New-gen Swift

    Rs. 6.50 - 10.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Apr 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    MG Gloster facelift
    MG Gloster facelift

    Rs. 40.00 - 45.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Apr 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Nissan Qashqai
    Nissan Qashqai

    Rs. 25.00 - 30.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Volkswagen ID.4
    Volkswagen ID.4

    Rs. 50.00 - 60.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mahindra Five-door Thar
    Mahindra Five-door Thar

    Rs. 15.00 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jun 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Skoda Superb
    Skoda Superb

    Rs. 28.00 - 35.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jun 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Kia EV9
    Kia EV9

    Rs. 90.00 Lakh - 1.20 CroreEstimated Price

    Jun 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • hyundai-cars
    • other brands
    Hyundai Creta N Line
    Hyundai Creta N Line
    Rs. 16.82 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    11th MAR
    Hyundai Creta
    Hyundai Creta
    Rs. 11.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Exter
    Hyundai Exter
    Rs. 6.13 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Hyundai-Cars

    Hyundai Creta N Line Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 19.95 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 20.76 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 19.61 Lakh
    PuneRs. 19.95 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 20.75 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 18.56 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 20.93 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 19.57 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 18.55 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Hyundai Creta N Line – What makes it special?