Hyundai Creta N Line launched: Variants explained

Hyundai India introduced the Creta N Line in the country earlier today, with prices starting at Rs. 16.82 lakh (ex-showroom). The sportier iteration of the mid-size SUV rivals the Kia Seltos X-Line, Skoda Kushaq Monte Carlo, Volkswagen Taigun GT Plus, and the Tata Harrier Dark Edition.
The new Creta N Line is powered by a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, TGDi turbo-petrol engine paired with six-speed manual and seven-speed DCT units. This motor is tuned to develop 158bhp and 253Nm of torque.
The 2024 Hyundai Creta N Line is available across six colours, including three mono tone and three dual-tone paints. Customers can choose from two variants, namely N8 and N10. The following are the variant-wise features of the Creta N Line.
Creta N Line N8 (MT and DCT)
ABS with EBD
Six airbags
Reverse parking sensors
Seatbelt reminder system
Speed alert system
ESC, VSM, HAC, and TPMS
Front and rear disc brakes with red brake callipers
Speed-sensing auto door lock function
Impact-sensing auto door unlock function
Automatic headlamps
Headlamp escort function
Puddle lamps with welcome function
Reverse parking camera
Dashcam with dual camera
18-inch alloy wheels
All-LED lighting
Roof-rails
Black radiator grille
Black ORVMs
Twin tip muffler
Black interior theme with red inserts
Leatherette seats with N logo
Sporty metal pedals
Height-adjustable front and rear headrests
Height-adjustable driver seat
60:40 split rear seats
Two-step reclining rear seats
Rear parcel tray
Panoramic sunroof
Dual-zone climate control system
Electric parking brake with auto-hold function
Cruise control
Smart key with push button start
Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs with auto-fold functions
Front armrest with storage function
Rear armrest with cupholders
Rear AC vents
Rear wiper and washer
Tilt and telescopic adjustable steering
Cooled glovebox
Eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system
Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity
Bluetooth connectivity
Voice recognition
Steering-mounted controls
DCT only
Drive modes (Eco, Normal, and Sport)
Traction control modes (Snow, Mud, and Sand)
Paddle shifters
Creta N Line N10 (MT and DCT)
Auto-dimming IRVM with telematics switches
Front parking sensors
Driver window auto up and down and safety stop
Level 2 ADAS suite
Red ambient lighting
Eight-way power-adjustable driver seat
Rear seat headrest cushion
Voice-enabled panoramic sunroof
10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system
Bose-sourced eight-speaker music system
JioSaavn music streaming
20.25-inch fully digital instrument cluster
BlueLink-connected car technology
OTA updates
Home To car (H2C) with Alexa