Hyundai Creta N Line launched: Variants explained

Hyundai India introduced the Creta N Line in the country earlier today, with prices starting at Rs. 16.82 lakh (ex-showroom). The sportier iteration of the mid-size SUV rivals the Kia Seltos X-Line, Skoda Kushaq Monte Carlo, Volkswagen Taigun GT Plus, and the Tata Harrier Dark Edition.

The new Creta N Line is powered by a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, TGDi turbo-petrol engine paired with six-speed manual and seven-speed DCT units. This motor is tuned to develop 158bhp and 253Nm of torque.

The 2024 Hyundai Creta N Line is available across six colours, including three mono tone and three dual-tone paints. Customers can choose from two variants, namely N8 and N10. The following are the variant-wise features of the Creta N Line.

Creta N Line N8 (MT and DCT) ABS with EBD Six airbags Reverse parking sensors Seatbelt reminder system Speed alert system ESC, VSM, HAC, and TPMS Front and rear disc brakes with red brake callipers Speed-sensing auto door lock function Impact-sensing auto door unlock function Automatic headlamps Headlamp escort function Puddle lamps with welcome function Reverse parking camera Dashcam with dual camera 18-inch alloy wheels All-LED lighting Roof-rails Black radiator grille Black ORVMs Twin tip muffler Black interior theme with red inserts Leatherette seats with N logo Sporty metal pedals Height-adjustable front and rear headrests Height-adjustable driver seat 60:40 split rear seats Two-step reclining rear seats Rear parcel tray Panoramic sunroof Dual-zone climate control system Electric parking brake with auto-hold function Cruise control Smart key with push button start Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs with auto-fold functions Front armrest with storage function Rear armrest with cupholders Rear AC vents Rear wiper and washer Tilt and telescopic adjustable steering Cooled glovebox Eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity Bluetooth connectivity Voice recognition Steering-mounted controls push-button DCT only Drive modes (Eco, Normal, and Sport) Traction control modes (Snow, Mud, and Sand) Paddle shifters