    Hyundai Creta N Line launched: Variants explained

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Hyundai India introduced the Creta N Line in the country earlier today, with prices starting at Rs. 16.82 lakh (ex-showroom). The sportier iteration of the mid-size SUV rivals the Kia Seltos X-Line, Skoda Kushaq Monte Carlo, Volkswagen Taigun GT Plus, and the Tata Harrier Dark Edition.

    Hyundai Creta N Line Right Side View

    The new Creta N Line is powered by a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, TGDi turbo-petrol engine paired with six-speed manual and seven-speed DCT units. This motor is tuned to develop 158bhp and 253Nm of torque.

    Hyundai Creta N Line Right Rear Three Quarter

    The 2024 Hyundai Creta N Line is available across six colours, including three mono tone and three dual-tone paints. Customers can choose from two variants, namely N8 and N10. The following are the variant-wise features of the Creta N Line.

    Creta N Line N8 (MT and DCT)

    ABS with EBD

    Six airbags

    Reverse parking sensors

    Seatbelt reminder system

    Speed alert system

    ESC, VSM, HAC, and TPMS

    Front and rear disc brakes with red brake callipers

    Speed-sensing auto door lock function

    Impact-sensing auto door unlock function

    Automatic headlamps

    Headlamp escort function

    Puddle lamps with welcome function

    Reverse parking camera

    Dashcam with dual camera

    18-inch alloy wheels

    All-LED lighting

    Roof-rails

    Black radiator grille

    Black ORVMs

    Twin tip muffler

    Black interior theme with red inserts

    Leatherette seats with N logo

    Sporty metal pedals

    Height-adjustable front and rear headrests

    Height-adjustable driver seat

    60:40 split rear seats

    Two-step reclining rear seats

    Rear parcel tray

    Panoramic sunroof

    Dual-zone climate control system

    Electric parking brake with auto-hold function

    Cruise control

    Smart key with push button start

    Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs with auto-fold functions

    Front armrest with storage function

    Rear armrest with cupholders

    Rear AC vents

    Rear wiper and washer

    Tilt and telescopic adjustable steering

    Cooled glovebox

    Eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system

    Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity

    Bluetooth connectivity

    Voice recognition

    Steering-mounted controls

    push-button

    DCT only

    Drive modes (Eco, Normal, and Sport)

    Traction control modes (Snow, Mud, and Sand)

    Paddle shifters

    Creta N Line N10 (MT and DCT)

    Auto-dimming IRVM with telematics switches

    Front parking sensors

    Driver window auto up and down and safety stop

    Level 2 ADAS suite

    Red ambient lighting

    Eight-way power-adjustable driver seat

    Rear seat headrest cushion

    Voice-enabled panoramic sunroof

    10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system

    Bose-sourced eight-speaker music system

    JioSaavn music streaming

    20.25-inch fully digital instrument cluster

    BlueLink-connected car technology

    OTA updates

    Home To car (H2C) with Alexa

    Hyundai Creta N Line – What makes it special?

    Hyundai Creta N Line Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 19.95 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 20.76 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 19.61 Lakh
    PuneRs. 19.95 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 20.75 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 18.56 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 20.93 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 19.57 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 18.55 Lakh

