Hyundai Creta N Line launched: Now in pictures

Creta N Line prices in India start at Rs. 16.82 lakh

Available in six colours and two variants

Hyundai announced the prices of the Creta N Line earlier this week, starting at Rs. 16.82 lakh (ex-showroom). This is the third N Line offering from the company after the i20 N line and the Venue N Line. Let us take a closer look at the mid-size SUV through a set of pictures.

Up-front, the Creta N Line sets itself apart from the standard version with the help of a new blacked-out grille.

The front bumper, side sills, and rear bumpers get red accents all around.

The side profile boasts 18-inch machine-cut alloy wheels.

The ORVMs house puddle lamps with a welcome function.

Changes to the rear include a new sporty spoiler, which is an integrated unit.

The rear bumper has been revised as well and now gets a diffuser with red accents.

The posterior also features a twin-tip exhaust system.

Also up for offer are front parking sensors.

Inside, the Creta N Line features an all-black interior theme.

The dashboard, similar to other elements, gets red accents.

On the features front, the Creta N Line gets a panoramic sunroof.

Apart from the 10.25-inch touchscreen system, users also benefit from a 10.25-inch fully digital instrument cluster.

The front seats are equipped with a ventilation function.

Further, the driver seat gets an eight-way power-adjustable seat.

Convenience has been enhanced with the option of a dual-zone climate control system.

The centre console houses a wireless phone charger.

The DCT variant also gets the option of paddle shifters.

Unlike the regular Creta, the N Line also offers the option of a six-speed manual transmission.