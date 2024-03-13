Hyundai Creta N Line launched: Now in pictures

- Creta N Line prices in India start at Rs. 16.82 lakh
- Available in six colours and two variants
Hyundai announced the prices of the Creta N Line earlier this week, starting at Rs. 16.82 lakh (ex-showroom). This is the third N Line offering from the company after the i20 N line and the Venue N Line. Let us take a closer look at the mid-size SUV through a set of pictures.
Up-front, the Creta N Line sets itself apart from the standard version with the help of a new blacked-out grille.
The front bumper, side sills, and rear bumpers get red accents all around.
The side profile boasts 18-inch machine-cut alloy wheels.
The ORVMs house puddle lamps with a welcome function.
Changes to the rear include a new sporty spoiler, which is an integrated unit.
The rear bumper has been revised as well and now gets a diffuser with red accents.
The posterior also features a twin-tip exhaust system.
Also up for offer are front parking sensors.
Inside, the Creta N Line features an all-black interior theme.
The dashboard, similar to other elements, gets red accents.
On the features front, the Creta N Line gets a panoramic sunroof.
Apart from the 10.25-inch touchscreen system, users also benefit from a 10.25-inch fully digital instrument cluster.
The front seats are equipped with a ventilation function.
Further, the driver seat gets an eight-way power-adjustable seat.
Convenience has been enhanced with the option of a dual-zone climate control system.
The centre console houses a wireless phone charger.
The DCT variant also gets the option of paddle shifters.
Unlike the regular Creta, the N Line also offers the option of a six-speed manual transmission.