    Hyundai Creta N Line launched: Now in pictures

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Hyundai Creta N Line launched: Now in pictures
    • Creta N Line prices in India start at Rs. 16.82 lakh
    • Available in six colours and two variants

    Hyundai announced the prices of the Creta N Line earlier this week, starting at Rs. 16.82 lakh (ex-showroom). This is the third N Line offering from the company after the i20 N line and the Venue N Line. Let us take a closer look at the mid-size SUV through a set of pictures.

    Hyundai Creta N Line Grille

    Up-front, the Creta N Line sets itself apart from the standard version with the help of a new blacked-out grille.

    Hyundai Creta N Line Front Backlit Door Sill Strips

    The front bumper, side sills, and rear bumpers get red accents all around.

    Hyundai Creta N Line Wheel

    The side profile boasts 18-inch machine-cut alloy wheels.

    Hyundai Creta N Line ORVM Blinker

    The ORVMs house puddle lamps with a welcome function.

    Hyundai Creta N Line Rear Spoiler

    Changes to the rear include a new sporty spoiler, which is an integrated unit.

    Hyundai Creta N Line Rear Bumper

    The rear bumper has been revised as well and now gets a diffuser with red accents.

    Hyundai Creta N Line Exhaust Pipes

    The posterior also features a twin-tip exhaust system.

    Hyundai Creta N Line Rear View

    Also up for offer are front parking sensors.

    Hyundai Creta N Line Dashboard

    Inside, the Creta N Line features an all-black interior theme.

    Hyundai Creta N Line Dashboard

    The dashboard, similar to other elements, gets red accents.

    Hyundai Creta N Line Sunroof/Moonroof

    On the features front, the Creta N Line gets a panoramic sunroof.

    Hyundai Creta N Line Instrument Cluster

    Apart from the 10.25-inch touchscreen system, users also benefit from a 10.25-inch fully digital instrument cluster.

    Hyundai Creta N Line Front Row Seats

    The front seats are equipped with a ventilation function.

    Hyundai Creta N Line Front Row Seats

    Further, the driver seat gets an eight-way power-adjustable seat.

    Hyundai Creta N Line AC Controls

    Convenience has been enhanced with the option of a dual-zone climate control system.

    Hyundai Creta N Line USB Port/AUX/Power Socket/Wireless Charging

    The centre console houses a wireless phone charger.

    Hyundai Creta N Line Right Paddle Shifter

    The DCT variant also gets the option of paddle shifters.

    Hyundai Creta N Line Gear Shifter/Gear Shifter Stalk

    Unlike the regular Creta, the N Line also offers the option of a six-speed manual transmission.

    Hyundai Creta N Line Image
    Hyundai Creta N Line
    Rs. 16.82 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Hyundai Creta N Line Gallery

