    Hyundai Venue offered with heavy discounts in March 2024

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Hyundai Venue offered with heavy discounts in March 2024
    • Venue prices in India start at Rs. 7.94 lakh
    • Executive Edition was recently added to the range

    Select Hyundai dealerships across the country are offering huge discounts on a few models in its range. These benefits are available in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and corporate discounts.

    Hyundai Venue Front View

    For March, the Hyundai Venue can be availed with a cash discount of Rs. 20,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000. Notably, this is only the second time that the sub-four-metre SUV from the Korean marquee has been offered with discounts.

    Hyundai Venue Left Rear Three Quarter

    Last week, Hyundai India introduced the Venue Executive Edition. Available exclusively in the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol MT guise, it is priced at Rs. 10 lakh (ex-showroom) and gets a range of additional features. It sits below the S(O) Turbo MT and is now the new entry-level variant in the turbo matrix.

    Hyundai Venue
    Hyundai Venue
    Rs. 7.94 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Hyundai Venue Gallery

    Hyundai Venue Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 9.30 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 9.67 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 9.04 Lakh
    PuneRs. 9.42 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 9.58 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 9.04 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 9.52 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 9.29 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 8.78 Lakh

