Hyundai Venue offered with heavy discounts in March 2024

Venue prices in India start at Rs. 7.94 lakh

Executive Edition was recently added to the range

Select Hyundai dealerships across the country are offering huge discounts on a few models in its range. These benefits are available in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and corporate discounts.

For March, the Hyundai Venue can be availed with a cash discount of Rs. 20,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000. Notably, this is only the second time that the sub-four-metre SUV from the Korean marquee has been offered with discounts.

Last week, Hyundai India introduced the Venue Executive Edition. Available exclusively in the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol MT guise, it is priced at Rs. 10 lakh (ex-showroom) and gets a range of additional features. It sits below the S(O) Turbo MT and is now the new entry-level variant in the turbo matrix.