2024 Hyundai Venue Turbo: Top 3 highlights

Turbocharged Venue updated for 2024

New Executive variant launched

Hyundai has recently rejigged the Venue variant line-up. This enables users to opt for a new base trim and a few updated variants which now get some features from the higher trims. This also brings in a revived proposition to buy the turbo version of the Venue. Here are the top three highlights.

1. New variant - Executive

The carmaker has launched a new base variant of the Venue Turbo. The new 'Executive' trim is priced at Rs. 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom). It comes equipped with an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, digital instrument cluster, rear AC vents, and cruise control. That's quite impressive for a base variant.

2. More affordable Turbo Venue

The Tata Nexon continues to be the most affordable turbo-petrol in this segment. But this price revision for the Venue Turbo is a great move by Hyundai eventually bringing in its most affordable version. Prospective buyers will benefit from this especially with so many features even in the entry-level turbo-charged version.

3. Upgrades for the S(O)

Hyundai has also updated the S(O) Turbo trim with new features. It now sports a sunroof and is equipped with driver and front passenger reading lamps. The S(O) Turbo MT is priced at Rs. 10.75 lakh, while the 7DCT version costs Rs. 11.85 lakh (ex-showroom).

Hyundai Venue Turbo engine and gearbox specifications

Like other Turbo variants, even the Venue Executive Turbo MT is powered by a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder turbo-petrol engine that produces 118bhp and 172Nm of torque. However, it’s offered only with a six-speed manual gearbox. Otherwise, higher trims can be had with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission.