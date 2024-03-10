CarWale
    AD

    2024 Hyundai Venue Turbo: Top 3 highlights

    Authors Image

    Ninad Ambre

    2,114 Views
    2024 Hyundai Venue Turbo: Top 3 highlights
    • Turbocharged Venue updated for 2024
    • New Executive variant launched

    Hyundai has recently rejigged the Venue variant line-up. This enables users to opt for a new base trim and a few updated variants which now get some features from the higher trims. This also brings in a revived proposition to buy the turbo version of the Venue. Here are the top three highlights.

    Hyundai Venue Rear View

    1. New variant - Executive

    The carmaker has launched a new base variant of the Venue Turbo. The new 'Executive' trim is priced at Rs. 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom). It comes equipped with an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, digital instrument cluster, rear AC vents, and cruise control. That's quite impressive for a base variant.

    Hyundai Venue Dashboard

    2. More affordable Turbo Venue

    The Tata Nexon continues to be the most affordable turbo-petrol in this segment. But this price revision for the Venue Turbo is a great move by Hyundai eventually bringing in its most affordable version. Prospective buyers will benefit from this especially with so many features even in the entry-level turbo-charged version.

    Hyundai Venue Rear View

    3. Upgrades for the S(O)

    Hyundai has also updated the S(O) Turbo trim with new features. It now sports a sunroof and is equipped with driver and front passenger reading lamps. The S(O) Turbo MT is priced at Rs. 10.75 lakh, while the 7DCT version costs Rs. 11.85 lakh (ex-showroom).

    Hyundai Venue Front View

    Hyundai Venue Turbo engine and gearbox specifications

    Like other Turbo variants, even the Venue Executive Turbo MT is powered by a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder turbo-petrol engine that produces 118bhp and 172Nm of torque. However, it’s offered only with a six-speed manual gearbox. Otherwise, higher trims can be had with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission.

    Hyundai Venue Image
    Hyundai Venue
    Rs. 7.94 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    2024 MG ZS EV launched: Variants explained

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Hyundai Venue Gallery

    Featured Cars

    • COMPACT SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Maruti Fronx
    Rs. 7.51 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Nexon
    Tata Nexon
    Rs. 8.15 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Exter
    Hyundai Exter
    Rs. 6.13 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Punch
    Tata Punch
    Rs. 6.13 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza
    Maruti Brezza
    Rs. 8.34 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Sonet
    Kia Sonet
    Rs. 7.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV300
    Mahindra XUV300
    Rs. 7.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Bolero
    Mahindra Bolero
    Rs. 9.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Compact SUV Cars
    Hyundai Creta N Line
    Hyundai Creta N Line
    Rs. 16.82 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    11th MAR
    BYD Seal
    BYD Seal
    Rs. 41.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    5th MAR
    Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe
    Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe
    Rs. 1.85 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz GLA
    Mercedes-Benz GLA
    Rs. 50.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Porsche Macan Turbo EV
    Porsche Macan Turbo EV
    Rs. 1.65 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Rolls-Royce Spectre
    Rolls-Royce Spectre
    Rs. 7.50 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Punch EV
    Tata Punch EV
    Rs. 10.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Creta
    Hyundai Creta
    Rs. 11.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Mahindra XUV300 facelift
    Mahindra XUV300 facelift

    Rs. 9.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Mar 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Maruti Suzuki New-gen Swift
    Maruti New-gen Swift

    Rs. 6.50 - 10.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Apr 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    MG Gloster facelift
    MG Gloster facelift

    Rs. 40.00 - 45.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Apr 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Nissan Qashqai
    Nissan Qashqai

    Rs. 25.00 - 30.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Volkswagen ID.4
    Volkswagen ID.4

    Rs. 50.00 - 60.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mahindra Five-door Thar
    Mahindra Five-door Thar

    Rs. 15.00 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jun 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Skoda Superb
    Skoda Superb

    Rs. 28.00 - 35.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jun 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Kia EV9
    Kia EV9

    Rs. 90.00 Lakh - 1.20 CroreEstimated Price

    Jun 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • hyundai-cars
    • other brands
    Hyundai Creta N Line
    Hyundai Creta N Line
    Rs. 16.82 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    11th MAR
    Hyundai Creta
    Hyundai Creta
    Rs. 11.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Exter
    Hyundai Exter
    Rs. 6.13 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Hyundai-Cars

    Hyundai Venue Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 9.30 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 9.49 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 9.04 Lakh
    PuneRs. 9.42 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 9.58 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 9.04 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 9.52 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 9.29 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 8.80 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • 2024 Hyundai Venue Turbo: Top 3 highlights