Hyundai Creta N Line to be launched in India tomorrow

Will be offered in two variants

Powered by a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol mill

Hyundai Motor India is all set to announce the prices of the Creta N Line in the country tomorrow, 11 March, 2024. This sporty iteration of the five-seater SUV will be offered in two variants, namely N8 and N10, bookings of which have commenced for a token amount of Rs. 25,000.

Appearance-wise, the Hyundai Creta N Line features a front grille different from its standard variant. Apart from this, it gets red accents all over, 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, tweaked front and rear bumpers, dual exhaust tip, and an ‘N Line’ badging on the grille and the side fender. Inside, the cabin gets an all-black treatment with red accents and red ambient light. It gets black leatherette seat upholstery with red stitching and an N Line badge, three-spoke N Line-specific steering wheel, and a leather-wrapped gear lever with red stitching.

The Creta N Line will source its power from a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine that puts out 158bhp and 253Nm of torque. Customers will get a choice to configure this motor either with a six-speed manual or a seven-speed DCT gearbox that sends the power to the front wheels.