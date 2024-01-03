CarWale
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder gets a price hike of up to Rs. 28,000

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder gets a price hike of up to Rs. 28,000
    • Toyota Hyryder prices in India now start at Rs. 11.14 lakh
    • Offered across three powertrains

    The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder is one of the few models that have witnessed a price increase with the arrival of the new year. Other models in this list also include the Toyota Innova Hycross and the Innova Crysta.

    Coming to the Hyryder, prices of Toyota’s mid-size SUV based on the Grand Vitara have increased by up to Rs. 28,000. This applies only to the base E NeoDrive variant. Similarly, the S E-CNG and G E-CNG variants have become dearer by Rs. 15,000.

    Select variants of the Toyota Hyryder, including the S NeoDrive, S AT NeoDrive, S Hybrid, V AWD NeoDrive, G Hybrid, and V Hybrid, will now command a premium of Rs. 20,000 compared to the outgoing price list. At the same time, prices of the G NeoDrive, G AT NeoDrive, V NeoDrive, and V AT NeoDrive remain unchanged.

    The Toyota Hyryder, which rivals the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, MG Astor, Volkswagen Taigun, and the Skoda Kushaq, is available in four variants across 11 colours. Customers can choose between a mild-hybrid powertrain, strong hybrid powertrain, and a CNG version.

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
