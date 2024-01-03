CarWale
    Hyundai Creta 2024 will not get a turbo-petrol MT variant

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Hyundai Creta 2024 will not get a turbo-petrol MT variant

    Earlier this week, Hyundai commenced bookings of the 2024 Creta for Rs. 25,000, ahead of its launch that will take place on 16 January. The carmaker also revealed the variant list and colour options, details of which are live on our website.

    We have now learned that the new turbo-petrol guise of the Hyundai Creta facelift will not be offered with a manual transmission. The brand has listed only two variants for the turbo-petrol version, including the DCT SX(O) and the DCT SX(O) dual-tone. Customers who want to choose a manual gearbox will  have to go for the 1.5-litre, NA petrol motor or the 1.5-litre diesel mill.

    Hyundai Creta Facelift Front View

    Changes to the new Creta compared to the outgoing model include tweaked front and rear bumpers, new LED DRLs, rectangular LED headlamps, LED light bar on the tailgate, new grille, and 3D Hyundai logos at the front and rear each. Inside, the mid-size SUV will get enhancements in the form of a 360-degree camera, twin screens on the dashboard with a new fully digital colour instrument cluster, touch-based controls for AC functions, new gear lever, and ambient lighting.

    Hyundai Creta Facelift Image
    Hyundai Creta Facelift
    Rs. 11.00 - 18.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
