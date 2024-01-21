CarWale
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder waiting period comes down to 60 weeks

    Pawan Mudaliar

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder waiting period comes down to 60 weeks
    • Prices in India start from Rs. 11.14 lakh 
    • Can be broadly had in four variants

    The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder has been on sale in the country since August 2022, and waiting periods for the SUV are still quite long. The demand continues to be strong for the CNG variant when compared to the petrol variant. In this article, we list down the variant-wise waiting period of this five-seater SUV.

    The CNG variants of the Hyryder witness a high demand from customers, resulting in a maximum waiting period of up to 60 weeks. However, the hybrid and the neo-drive models command a waiting period of 20 weeks and 36 weeks, respectively. Notably, this period may vary depending on the region, dealership, variants, colour, and other factors.

    Toyota is currently offering the Urban Cruiser Hyryder in four variants, namely E, S, G, and V, each with three different powertrains – Neo Drive, Strong Hybrid, and CNG. The prices of this Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara rival range between Rs. 11.14 lakh to Rs. 20.19 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).

    Hyundai i20 range receives an upward price revision

