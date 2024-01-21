Hyundai i20 range receives an upward price revision

i20 available in regular and N Line versions

Price hike applicable to select variants

Hyundai has revised the prices of its entire model range with effect from January 2024. The carmaker was one of the multiple brands to announce a price increase last month. Let us now have a look at the updated prices of the i20 range.

The Asta (O) MT variant of the Hyundai i20 gets a hike of Rs. 1,900, while prices of select variants, including the Sportz IVT, Asta MT dual-tone, and Sportz MT dual-tone remain unchanged. All other variants have become dearer by Rs. 4,900. The i20 is now priced from Rs. 7.04 lakh to Rs. 11.21 lakh.

Coming to the i20 N Line, the sportier iteration of the premium hatchback has witnessed an upward revision of Rs. 10 in the entry-level N6 MT variant. At the same time, all other variants receive a uniform price hike of Rs. 4,900. The i20 N Line is now priced from Rs. 9.99 lakh to Rs. 12.52 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).