Hyundai Creta facelift official deliveries begin in India

A few days ago, the Korean automaker, Hyundai launched the much anticipated Creta facelift in the country with prices starting from Rs. 11 lakh (ex-showroom). And now, the deliveries of this Kia Seltos rival have begun in India. Interested customers can book the five-seater SUV via the brand’s online portal or by visiting their nearest authorised showroom for a token amount of Rs. 25,000.

Hyundai offers the 2024 Creta in seven variants across seven exterior paint shades. Talking about its interior and features, the SUV gets a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment screen with wireless mobile connectivity, 360-degree camera, dual-zone automatic climate control, ventilated front seats, panoramic sunroof, and a Level 2 ADAS safety suite.

The new Creta can be had in three powertrain options. This includes a 1.5-litre NA petrol, 1.5-litre turbo-petrol, and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. The transmission duties are taken care of by a six-speed manual, six-speed automatic, seven-speed DCT, and a CVT unit, returning an ARAI-certified fuel efficiency of up to 21.8kmpl.

The Hyundai Creta facelift competes against the likes of the Kia Seltos, Honda Elevate, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Volkswagen Taigun, and the Skoda Kushaq in the Indian market.

