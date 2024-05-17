Want a Volkswagen Taigun facelift? This could be the car you are waiting for

Could come to India in 2025

Engine options to remain unchanged

If you are waiting for a facelift of the Volkswagen Taigun then this car should give you an idea of what’s to come, in 2025, we believe. The car you see in the photos is the updated Volkswagen T-Cross (in Brazil) and here is what’s new on it.

Design changes and feature list

On the outside, the overall shape of the new T-Cross remains the same but the taillamps have been revised and there is a new design for the alloy wheels too. However, the bigger change is on the inside with a completely new dashboard along the lines of what VW has given its other global models. The Brazilian market gets it in an all-black colour scheme but we expect the Indian market to continue with the black and beige scheme with silver inserts. The other major change is a bigger 10.1-inch touchscreen system with a new OS. Lastly, the seats receive a new design scheme with ‘T-Cross’ embossed on the seat back.

The Brazilian market gets driver assistance systems in the form of adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, and a blind spot monitor. Apart from the blind spot monitor, we don’t expect the other features to be offered with the upcoming Taigun facelift as the automaker is yet to announce plans to introduce ADAS in India.

India-spec engine options and competition

The India-spec cars are expected to continue with the 1.0-litre TSI and 1.5-litre TSI petrol engine options. These engines get a six-speed MT as standard with a six-speed torque converter AT for the former and a seven-speed DSG for the latter. The Taigun is a rival for the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Skoda Kushaq, Kia Seltos, MG Astor, and the Honda Elevate.