    Volkswagen Taigun attracts year-end discounts of up to Rs. 1.46 lakh

    Haji Chakralwale

    Volkswagen Taigun attracts year-end discounts of up to Rs. 1.46 lakh
    • Available with two powertrain options
    • Offers are valid till 31 December, 2023

    Volkswagen India is offering discounts of up to Rs. 1.46 lakh on its MQB SUV, the Taigun. The offers can be availed in the form of cash discounts, corporate benefits, exchange bonuses, and some special benefits which are valid till 31 December, 2023.

    The Volkswagen Taigun can be had in multiple variants including Comfortline, Highline, Topline, Sound Edition Topline, GT, GT Edge Trail Edition, GT Plus, GT Edge Limited Edition, and GT Plus Edge. As for the offers, the SUV carries cash discounts of up to Rs. 40,000, exchange bonus of up to Rs. 40,000, and corporate and special benefits of up to Rs. 30,000 and Rs. 36,000, respectively.

    Mechanically, the Taigun SUV comes equipped with two powertrain options – a 1.0-litre and a 1.5-litre TSI petrol engine. While the former is tuned to produce 115bhp and 175Nm of torque, the latter can churn out 148bhp and 250Nm of peak torque. As for the transmission options, the engines come mated to a six-speed manual, a six-speed torque converter, and a seven-speed DSG unit.

    In other news, the Volkswagen Taigun recently received a new update to its feature list. With this, the SUV now gets electric front seats, footwell illumination, and a subwoofer with an amplifier.

    Volkswagen Taigun
    Rs. 11.62 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
