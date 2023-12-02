CarWale
    Tata Punch EV spied testing again; launch soon?

    Haji Chakralwale

    Tata Punch EV spied testing again; launch soon?
    • To get a full-width LED light bar
    • Front-bumper mounted charging port

    The Tata Punch EV was spotted parked during its test run in Maharashtra. The upcoming all-electric model has been in the news for quite some time now nearing its India debut in the coming months. This time, the new spy shots reveal more key details and changes to the exterior of the Punch EV compared to its regular ICE version.

    Tata Punch EV Front Bumper

    As seen in the picture, the test mule although covered in typical camouflage reveals the placement of the charging port which is mounted on the front bumper. Then, also visible is the full-width LED light bar/DRL running across the bonnet.

    Tata Punch EV Left Rear Three Quarter

    Other distinguishable elements include redesigned alloy wheels, roof rails, shark-fin antenna, rear wiper, high-mounted stop lamp, rear disc brakes, and camera underneath the ORVM hinting towards the inclusion of a 360-degree surround camera setup.

    Previous spy shots of the all-electric Punch partly revealed the dashboard layout of the model. It is speculated to get a new and larger 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system along with other features.

    Tata Punch EV Rear View

    As for the powertrain and specifications, the brand has not revealed any information regarding the battery pack. However, we expect it to come equipped with a similar battery unit as its electric sedan sibling, the Tigor EV but with tweaked power output and increased driving range.

    Upon arrival, the Punch EV will compete against the Citroen eC3 in the electric compact SUV segment in India.

    Tata Punch EV Image
    Tata Punch EV
    Rs. 9.50 - 12.50 Lakh
    Estimated Price
