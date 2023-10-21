CarWale
    Tata Punch EV spotted; to get a 10.25-inch touchscreen system?

    Aditya Nadkarni

    • The Punch EV to be launched next month
    • Expected to be offered with two battery pack options

    Ahead of its launch that will take place next month, fresh spy shots of the new Tata Punch EV have made their way to the web. Apart from a new electric powertrain, the model is also expected to get a revised fascia compared to the current ICE-powered Punch.

    Tata Punch EV Dashboard

    As seen in the image here, the Tata Punch EV test mule sports a large freestanding display on the centre console. This unit is likely to be a 10.25-inch screen that had made its debut on the Nexon EV range earlier this year. Elsewhere, the interior will get updates in the form of an electric parking brake, new rotary dial functioning as the gear selector, and an armrest for the front-row occupants. Also up for offer could be the new two-spoke steering wheel with a backlit Tata logo.

    On the outside, we expect the new Punch EV to get a revised fascia with new DRLs, headlamps, grille, and bumper. The test mule also had a charging port at the front, although this could be retained inside the fuel filler cap similar to the ICE derivative.

    Tata Punch EV Left Rear Three Quarter

    Tata Motors has not revealed the battery pack specifications of the 2023 Tata Punch EV. It could arrive with two options that might be borrowed from its sibling, the Tiago EV, in the Medium Range and Long Range guise.

    Rs. 9.50 - 12.50 Lakh
    Estimated Price
