    2023 Tata Safari on-road prices in top 10 cities in India

    Pawan Mudaliar

    2023 Tata Safari on-road prices in top 10 cities in India
    • Prices in India start from Rs. 16.19 lakh (ex-showroom) 
    • Offered in six- and seven-seater configurations

    Tata recently launched its flagship SUV, the Safari facelift, in the country at an introductory price of Rs. 16.19 lakh (ex-showroom). Broadly offered in five variants and across seven colour options, the bookings for the six- and the seven-seater versions of the SUV are underway for a token amount of Rs. 25,000, with deliveries slated to begin in the coming weeks.

    The following are the on-road prices of the newly launched Safari facelift in the top 10 cities in India:

    CitiesBase variantTop variant
    MumbaiRs. 19.75 lakhRs. 33.31 lakh
    DelhiRs. 19.49 lakhRs. 32.58 lakh
    BengaluruRs. 20.19 lakhRs. 34.05 lakh
    KolkataRs. 19.05 lakhRs. 31.86 lakh
    HyderabadRs. 20.18 lakhRs. 34.04 lakh
    ChennaiRs. 19.74 lakhRs. 33.07 lakh
    LucknowRs. 19.03 lakhRs. 31.83 lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 18.40 lakhRs. 30.76 lakh
    IndoreRs. 19.36 lakhRs. 33.47 lakh
    JaipurRs. 19.19 lakhRs. 32.10 lakh
    Tata Safari Left Rear Three Quarter

    Under the hood, the facelifted SUV gets a BS6 Phase 2-compliant 2.0-litre diesel engine. This motor is tuned to produce 168bhp and 350Nm of torque and comes mated to a six-speed manual gearbox or a six-speed torque converter sending power to the front wheels.

    Tata Safari Image
    Tata Safari
    Rs. 16.19 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
