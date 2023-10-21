2023 Tata Safari on-road prices in top 10 cities in India

- Prices in India start from Rs. 16.19 lakh (ex-showroom)
- Offered in six- and seven-seater configurations
Tata recently launched its flagship SUV, the Safari facelift, in the country at an introductory price of Rs. 16.19 lakh (ex-showroom). Broadly offered in five variants and across seven colour options, the bookings for the six- and the seven-seater versions of the SUV are underway for a token amount of Rs. 25,000, with deliveries slated to begin in the coming weeks.
The following are the on-road prices of the newly launched Safari facelift in the top 10 cities in India:
|Cities
|Base variant
|Top variant
|Mumbai
|Rs. 19.75 lakh
|Rs. 33.31 lakh
|Delhi
|Rs. 19.49 lakh
|Rs. 32.58 lakh
|Bengaluru
|Rs. 20.19 lakh
|Rs. 34.05 lakh
|Kolkata
|Rs. 19.05 lakh
|Rs. 31.86 lakh
|Hyderabad
|Rs. 20.18 lakh
|Rs. 34.04 lakh
|Chennai
|Rs. 19.74 lakh
|Rs. 33.07 lakh
|Lucknow
|Rs. 19.03 lakh
|Rs. 31.83 lakh
|Ahmedabad
|Rs. 18.40 lakh
|Rs. 30.76 lakh
|Indore
|Rs. 19.36 lakh
|Rs. 33.47 lakh
|Jaipur
|Rs. 19.19 lakh
|Rs. 32.10 lakh
Under the hood, the facelifted SUV gets a BS6 Phase 2-compliant 2.0-litre diesel engine. This motor is tuned to produce 168bhp and 350Nm of torque and comes mated to a six-speed manual gearbox or a six-speed torque converter sending power to the front wheels.