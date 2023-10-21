2023 Tata Safari on-road prices in top 10 cities in India

Prices in India start from Rs. 16.19 lakh (ex-showroom)

Offered in six- and seven-seater configurations

Tata recently launched its flagship SUV, the Safari facelift, in the country at an introductory price of Rs. 16.19 lakh (ex-showroom). Broadly offered in five variants and across seven colour options, the bookings for the six- and the seven-seater versions of the SUV are underway for a token amount of Rs. 25,000, with deliveries slated to begin in the coming weeks.

The following are the on-road prices of the newly launched Safari facelift in the top 10 cities in India:

Cities Base variant Top variant Mumbai Rs. 19.75 lakh Rs. 33.31 lakh Delhi Rs. 19.49 lakh Rs. 32.58 lakh Bengaluru Rs. 20.19 lakh Rs. 34.05 lakh Kolkata Rs. 19.05 lakh Rs. 31.86 lakh Hyderabad Rs. 20.18 lakh Rs. 34.04 lakh Chennai Rs. 19.74 lakh Rs. 33.07 lakh Lucknow Rs. 19.03 lakh Rs. 31.83 lakh Ahmedabad Rs. 18.40 lakh Rs. 30.76 lakh Indore Rs. 19.36 lakh Rs. 33.47 lakh Jaipur Rs. 19.19 lakh Rs. 32.10 lakh

Under the hood, the facelifted SUV gets a BS6 Phase 2-compliant 2.0-litre diesel engine. This motor is tuned to produce 168bhp and 350Nm of torque and comes mated to a six-speed manual gearbox or a six-speed torque converter sending power to the front wheels.