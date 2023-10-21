CarWale
    Hyundai i20 - Old vs New

    Haji Chakralwale

    Hyundai i20 - Old vs New

    Introduction

    Hyundai India launched the i20 facelift in the country on 8 September, 2023, at a starting price of Rs. 6.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The premium hatchback has undergone minor upgrades in terms of the design and features. It can be had in five variants - Era, Magna, Sportz, Asta, and Asta (O). In this article, we will compare the recently launched i20 facelift with its pre-facelifted version.

    Exterior

    Hyundai i20 Front View

    Starting with its exterior, the new i20 gets a revised front fascia with larger and redesigned grille. The mesh-patterned grille gets gloss black surrounds and the Hyundai badge has been repositioned on the bonnet.

    The front and rear skid plates get silver treatment compared to black garnish on the pre-facelift model. Then, the headlamps are LED projectors with inverted-arrow-shaped LED DRLs.

    Hyundai i20 Headlight

    On the sides, the profile remains more or less identical to the previous iteration. However, the 16-inch alloy wheels have a new design and prominent dual-tone finish.

    At the rear, the new i20 sports a bigger blacked-out bumper. Previously, the i20 had a body-coloured rear bumper with faux skid plates.

    In terms of colour options, the new i20 is offered in eight exterior hues, namely, Amazon Grey, Atlas White, Titan Grey, Typhoon Silver, Starry Night, Fiery Red, Atlas White with a black roof, and Fiery Red with a black roof.

    Interior

    Hyundai i20 Dashboard

    On the inside, the Korean automaker has refreshed the cabin with a new black and grey theme instead of the all-black interior of the previous version. Also, the i20 now gets a Type C charging port, drive modes, and six airbags as part of the upgrade package.

    Hyundai i20 Dashboard

    Features

    In terms of features, the hatchback comes loaded with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, automatic climate control, digital instrument cluster, wireless charger, keyless start/stop button, cruise control, ambient lighting, automatic headlamps with cornering function, puddle lamps, smart key, rear wiper and washer, Bose-sourced seven-speaker setup, BlueLink connectivity, and an electrically-adjustable sunroof.

    Powertrain and specifications

    Hyundai i20 Gear Selector Dial

    Mechanically, the updated i20 continues to be powered by a 1.2-litre NA petrol engine mated to a five-speed manual and a CVT unit. This BS6 Phase 2.0-compliant motor is tuned to produce 82bhp and 115Nm of peak torque. The carmaker has discontinued the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol motor from the standard i20 which is now exclusively offered with the updated i20 N Line.

    Hyundai i20 Image
    Hyundai i20
    Rs. 6.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
