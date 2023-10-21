Mercedes-Benz GLE facelift teased in India ahead of launch

New GLE will get an updated design and new features

Also up for offer could be a new 450d version at launch

Earlier this week, Mercedes-Benz confirmed the launch of two new models on 2 November - the GLE facelift and the updated C43 sedan. The carmaker has now teased the updated SUV on its social media channels.

The teaser image of the new Mercedes-Benz GLE gives us subtle hints about updates we can expect from the model. Expected to be in line with the international-spec car, the 2023 GLE will sport new front and rear bumpers, new headlamps with horizontal LED DRLs, new single-slat grille, black ORVMs, and a set of fresh alloy wheels.

Inside, updates to the facelifted GLE will include an updated MBUX system, new upholstery and trim options, and a new multifunction steering wheel with touch-sensitive controls borrowed from the current-gen S-Class.

We expect the current engine options in the Mercedes-Benz GLE like the 3.0-litre, six-cylinder petrol engine in the 450 guise and the 2.0-litre, four-cylinder diesel engine in the 300d guise to be carried over. That said, the 400d could be replaced by the new 450d version that is propelled by a 3.0-litre, six-cylinder diesel mill generating 367bhp and 750Nm. All these engines are paired with a 48V mild-hybrid system that produces an additional 20bhp and 200Nm.