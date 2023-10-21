CarWale
    Citroen announces ‘Care Festival’ ahead of festive season

    Pawan Mudaliar

    • To be held at all authorised service stations across India 
    • Valid from 17 October to 4 November

    Citroen India has announced the ‘Care Festival’ for its customers ahead of the festive season in the country. Customers can avail of this benefit across all the authorised Citroen dealerships from 17 October to 4 November, 2023.

    Under this program, the automaker will provide customers with a complimentary 40-point vehicle health package, 10 per cent discount on select accessories and labour charges, 15 per cent discount on car care products, and assured gifts on online appointments.

    Apart from this, Citroen is also running a limited-period ‘Peace of Mind’ offer for its C3 hatchback. With this offer, customers have an opportunity to buy and drive home the hatchback, wherein they can start paying EMIs from 2024.

    Currently, the Citroen C3 is offered in three variants, namely Live, Feel, and Shine, across two powertrains. The prices of the five-seater model start from Rs. 5.99 lakh and go all the way up to Rs. 8.29 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom).

