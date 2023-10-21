CarWale
    Maruti Jimny 5-door attracts discounts of up to Rs. 1.32 lakh in October 2023

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Maruti Jimny 5-door attracts discounts of up to Rs. 1.32 lakh in October 2023
    • The Jimny is offered in two variants and seven colours
    • Prices in India start at Rs. 12.74 lakh

    Jimny buyers rejoice! Select Maruti Suzuki dealerships in India are offering lucrative discounts on the five-door SUV for the festive season. These benefits are available in the form of cash discounts and exchange bonuses.

    According to our dealer sources, the Maruti Jimny Zeta MT and Zeta AT variants can be availed with a cash discount of Rs. 50,000, an exchange bonus of Rs. 50,000, and a dealer-specific discount of Rs. 32,000. On the other hand, discounts on the Alpha MT and Alpha AT variants are limited to an exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000 and a dealer-specific discount of Rs. 45,000. It is to be noted that the dealer-specific discounts will vary for each region.

    The five-door Jimny is powered by a 1.5-litre, K15B, NA petrol engine paired with a five-speed manual unit and a four-speed torque converter automatic unit. This motor is tuned to develop 103bhp and 134Nm of torque and is claimed to return a mileage of 16.94kmpl. The SUV is available in two variants, namely Alpha and Zeta, and it can be booked from a range of seven colours.

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny
    Rs. 12.74 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Maruti Suzuki Celerio achieves 7 lakh unit sales milestone

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 14.91 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 15.73 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 14.70 Lakh
    PuneRs. 15.14 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 15.73 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 14.15 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 15.47 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 14.67 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 14.15 Lakh

