    Maruti Jimny attracts massive discounts in January 2024

    Haji Chakralwale

    Maruti Jimny attracts massive discounts in January 2024
    • MY2023 models have maximum benefits
    • Offered in two variants

    Maruti Suzuki continues to offer huge discounts on its only lifestyle vehicle on sale, the Jimny in January 2024. The off-roader is available with benefits of up to Rs. 1.05 lakh depending on the model year. The Jimny can be had in two variants, namely, Zeta and Alpha at a starting price of Rs. 12.74 lakh (ex-showroom).

    Customers planning to book the MY2024 model of the off-roader will only benefit from corporate offers worth up to Rs. 5,000. Meanwhile, in addition to the corporate bonus, the MY2023 stock attracts cash discounts of up to Rs. 50,000 and Rs. 1,00,000, for the Zeta and Alpha variants, respectively.

    The Mahindra Thar-rival is powered by a 1.5-litre NA petrol engine paired with a five-speed manual and four-speed torque converter unit. This motor sends power to all four wheels via the brand’s AllGrip Pro tech and is tuned to produce 103bhp and 134Nm of torque.

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny
    Rs. 10.74 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
