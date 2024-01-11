Hyundai Creta offered with discounts of up to Rs. 50,000 in January 2024

Creta prices in India start at Rs. 10.87 lakh

Facelift version to be launched in India on 16 January

A few Hyundai dealers across the country are offering huge discounts on select products this month. Applicable up to 31 January, these benefits can be availed in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and corporate discounts.

The Hyundai Creta is currently available with a cash discount of up to Rs. 50,000. This benefit is valid only for the current iteration on sale, and not for the facelift version to be launched later this month.

The Creta is currently offered with a 1.5-litre, NA petrol engine and a 1.5-litre diesel engine, with transmission options including six-speed manual and automatic units, and a CVT unit. The carmaker is also working on an electric version of the mid-size SUV, details of which can be read on our website.

For the uninitiated, prices of the 2024 Hyundai Creta will be announced on 16 January. The model is set to get cosmetic updates, feature enhancements, as well as a new 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine. Once launched, it will rival the Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara, Honda Elevate, MG Astor, Volkswagen Taigun, and the Skoda Kushaq.