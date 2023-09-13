CarWale
    Hyundai Creta waiting period stretches to up to 34 weeks

    Haji Chakralwale

    Hyundai Creta waiting period stretches to up to 34 weeks
    • Available with petrol and diesel variants
    • Prices start at Rs. 10.87 lakh, (ex-showroom)

    The Hyundai Creta is among the best-selling SUVs in India. The mid-size SUV is currently available across six variants with two special editions including the Knight edition and the Adventure edition. At present, the SUV is on sale at a starting price of Rs. 10.87 lakh (ex-showroom), with an estimated waiting period of up to 34 weeks.

    The Creta SUV can be had with petrol and diesel engine options. While the petrol versions carry a waiting period of 24 to 28 weeks, the diesel variants command a waiting period of 30 to 34 weeks from the day of booking.

    The abovementioned waiting period is of Bhopal city as of 13 September, 2023. This duration may vary depending on the region, variant, stock availability, dealers, and other factors.

    Mechanically, the Hyundai Creta is equipped with two BS6 2.0-updated powertrain options – a 1.5-litre petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. The former is mated to a six-speed manual and a CVT unit. On the other hand, the oil burner comes paired with a six-speed manual and an automatic transmission unit.

    Hyundai Creta
    Rs. 10.87 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
