Nissan Magnite to get an AMT gearbox soon!

Will be introduced in October 2023

Naturally aspirated version to get the new gearbox

Nissan India will soon introduce an affordable variant of the Magnite compact SUV with a new automatic transmission. Currently, the Magnite is offered with naturally aspirated and turbo petrol engine options. Out of these, the former will benefit from an AMT unit.

Which variants will get the AMT gearbox?

The 1.0-litre petrol engine is tuned to produce 71bhp and 96Nm which is currently paired with a five-speed manual transmission. This powertrain will also be mated to an AMT unit that is most likely to be introduced in October 2023.

The Magnite’s naturally aspirated version is available in XE, XL, XV Executive, and XV variants and we expected the AMT gearbox to be offered with the higher variants.

The Nissan Magnite’s DNA cousin, Kiger is already offered with a manual and an AMT gearbox in the naturally aspirated petrol version. In fact, all Renault cars including the Kwid and Triber as well can be had with the AMT unit.

When will the Magnite AMT launch?

The AMT version of the Magnite will be launched in October 2023 and it will be priced lower than the turbo variants of the SUV.