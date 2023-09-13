CarWale
    Hyundai Creta facelift continues testing; new spy shots reveal fresh details

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Hyundai Creta facelift continues testing; new spy shots reveal fresh details

    - Creta facelift prices in India expected to be revealed early next year

    - Likely to get a new 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine

    The Hyundai Creta facelift has been spotted testing once again ahead of its launch in India, which is expected to take place in early 2024. New spy shots reveal a single test mule that was partly camouflaged all around.

    Hyundai Creta Facelift Right Rear Three Quarter

    As seen in the images here, the 2024 Hyundai Creta rides on the alloy wheels used on the current-gen model, although the refreshed version will arrive with a new set in tow. Elsewhere, it gets new LED DRLs, revised headlamp setup, new taillights, and blacked-out elements like the ORVMs, shark-fin antenna, and roof rails. Previous sightings have also revealed a new grille, tweaked front and rear bumpers, skid plates, and a redesigned tailgate.

    Hyundai Creta Facelift Wheel

    The interior of the facelifted Creta will come equipped with a reworked interior theme, new upholstery, ADAS suite, 360-degree camera, and more. It already gets features in the form of a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, six airbags, fully digital instrument console, and drive modes.

    Hyundai Creta Facelift Left Front Three Quarter

    Under the hood, the new Hyundai Creta facelift is expected to soldier on with the same 1.5-litre NA petrol motor and a 1.5-litre diesel mill as those of the current model on sale. It could also arrive with a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine paired with a six-speed manual unit or a seven-speed DCT unit. This powertrain replaces the 1.4-litre version that was discontinued after the BS6 Phase 2 norms came into effect.

    Hyundai Creta Facelift Image
    Hyundai Creta Facelift
