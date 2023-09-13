Maruti Baleno attracts discounts of up to Rs. 40,000 in September

Offers valid till 31 September, 2023

Can be had in petrol and CNG guises

Launched back in February 2022, the Baleno is the brand’s only premium hatchback and is sold via Nexa outlets. The prices of the Baleno start from Rs. 6,61,000 (ex-showroom) and go all the way up to Rs. 9,88,000 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-spec variant. Now, we have got our hands on the discount offers on this hatchback for the month of September.

Currently, the Baleno is offered with a discount of up to Rs. 40,000 which includes a cash discount of up to Rs. 20,000 and an exchange bonus of up to Rs. 20,000. Notably, these discounts are only applicable to the Sigma and Delta variants. The Zeta and Alpha variants continue to get cash discounts of up to Rs. 10,000 and an exchange bonus of up to Rs. 20,000.

Under the hood, the Baleno gets a 1.2-litre petrol and a 1.2-litre petrol-CNG engine. The former generates 89bhp and 112Nm of torque and comes mated to a five-speed manual and an AMT unit. The latter, on the other hand, produces 76bhp and 98.5Nm of torque and comes solely mated to a five-speed manual gearbox.