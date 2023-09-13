CarWale
    Audi Q8 facelift breaks cover; likely to be launched in India soon

    Pawan Mudaliar

    Audi Q8 facelift breaks cover; likely to be launched in India soon
    • Packs HD Matrix LED units 
    • To be offered in petrol and diesel powertrains 

    Audi globally revealed the 2024 iteration of its flagship SUV, the Q8, at the IAA Motorshow in Munich. The previous generation of the SUV was launched back in 2018, and now five years later, the automaker has introduced its facelifted version. It gets updates in the form of some cosmetic changes and feature upgrades. 

    Audi Q8 facelift design and exterior 

    Audi Q8 Front View

    On the design front, the Audi Q8 facelift gets a trapezoidal front grille, larger air damps, new headlamps that are now HD Matrix LED units with laser as an additional high beam, and a 2D Audi logo. The rear continues to be the same as that of the outgoing model except for the digital OLED taillamps, new alloy wheel design, and a revamped rear bumper. 

    2024 Audi Q8 interior and features

    Audi Q8 Dashboard

    Moving on to the interior, Audi now offers three new upholstery options, namely Fine Grain Ash, Aluminium Linear Silver Grey, and Carbon Twill. Apart from this, it continues to get a dual-screen setup for the digital instrument cluster and centre console, in-built Spotify and Amazon Music, Bang and Olufsen sound system, heater and ventilated seats with massage function, four-zone climate control, and a 360-degree camera. 

    Engine and specifications of the facelifted Q8

    Audi Q8 Engine Shot

    The 2024 Audi Q8 can be had in two diesel and one petrol engine options. The latter includes a 3.0-litre turbo-charged gasoline motor that pushes out 335bhp and 500Nm of torque. This mill helps the SUV to sprint from zero to 100kmph in 5.6 seconds and can achieve a top speed of 250kmph. The oil burner, on the other hand, is offered in two trims, namely 45 TDI and 50 TDI. The former churns out 228bhp and 500Nm of torque, while the latter pumps out 282bhp and 600Nm of torque. The power generated is sent to all the wheels via the brand’s Quattro AWD system. 

    Special edition of the Audi Q8

    Audi Q8 Left Front Three Quarter

    In other news, Audi India recently launched the special edition of the Q8 in the country at a price tag of Rs. 1.18 crore (ex-showroom). This edition of the SUV is available in three colours – Mythos Black, Glacier White, and Daytona Gray, and will have only a limited number of units on offer.

    Audi Q8 Image
    Audi Q8
    Rs. 1.07 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
