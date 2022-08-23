CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending Searches

    Audi India announces price hike from 20 September

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    153 Views
    Audi India announces price hike from 20 September

    - Audi India will increase the prices across the model range

    - Prices will be hiked by up to 2.4 per cent from late next month

    Audi India has announced a price hike of up to 2.4 per cent across its model range in India. The price hike, according to the brand, is a result of rising input and supply chain costs and will come into effect on 20 September, 2022.

    Audi India’s current line-up includes the A4, A6, A8 L, Q5, Q7, Q8, S5 Sportback, RS 5 Sportback, and RS Q8 in the petrol range. The EV portfolio under the e-tron brand includes the e-tron 50, e-tron 55, e-tron Sportback 55, e-tron GT, and RS e-tron GT.

    Audi India recently opened bookings of the new Q3 in the country for Rs 2 lakh. The company has also revealed the variant details and features of the model ahead of its launch which is expected to take place next month.

    Speaking on the occasion, Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, “At Audi India, we are committed to operating a sustainable business model. With rising input and supply chain costs, we are required to take a price hike of up to 2.4 per cent across our model range.”

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Mercedes-Benz EQS AMG to be launched in India tomorrow

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Audi Q2 Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Audi RS5 Coupe Explained in Detail
    youtube-icon
    Audi RS5 Coupe Explained in Detail
    ByCarWale Team12 Apr 2018
    2955 Views
    17 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Mahindra Scorpio Classic

    Mahindra Scorpio Classic

    ₹ 11.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    19thAUG
    View All SUV Cars
    Mahindra Scorpio Classic

    Mahindra Scorpio Classic

    ₹ 11.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    19thAUG
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Mercedes-Benz EQS
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Mercedes-Benz EQS

    ₹ 2.00 - 2.05 CroreEstimated Price

    24th Aug 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • audi-cars
    • other brands
    Audi Q2

    Audi Q2

    ₹ 35.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Audi-Cars

    Audi Q2 Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 42.66 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 44.59 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 41.51 Lakh
    Pune₹ 42.21 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 43.82 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 40.03 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 42.28 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 41.68 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 39.71 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Audi RS5 Coupe Explained in Detail
    youtube-icon
    Audi RS5 Coupe Explained in Detail
    ByCarWale Team12 Apr 2018
    2955 Views
    17 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Audi India announces price hike from 20 September