Audi India announces price hike from 20 September

- Audi India will increase the prices across the model range

- Prices will be hiked by up to 2.4 per cent from late next month

Audi India has announced a price hike of up to 2.4 per cent across its model range in India. The price hike, according to the brand, is a result of rising input and supply chain costs and will come into effect on 20 September, 2022.

Audi India’s current line-up includes the A4, A6, A8 L, Q5, Q7, Q8, S5 Sportback, RS 5 Sportback, and RS Q8 in the petrol range. The EV portfolio under the e-tron brand includes the e-tron 50, e-tron 55, e-tron Sportback 55, e-tron GT, and RS e-tron GT.

Audi India recently opened bookings of the new Q3 in the country for Rs 2 lakh. The company has also revealed the variant details and features of the model ahead of its launch which is expected to take place next month.

Speaking on the occasion, Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, “At Audi India, we are committed to operating a sustainable business model. With rising input and supply chain costs, we are required to take a price hike of up to 2.4 per cent across our model range.”