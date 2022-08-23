Toyota Land Cruiser colour options leaked

- Likely to be offered in five exterior and three interior shades

Toyota is likely to re-introduce the Land Cruiser SUV in the Indian market. While the SUV has already made its debut in several international markets last year, it could be launched in India in the coming months. The leaked brochure that has surfaced on the web gives out significant details like exterior styling, colour options, powertrain details, and dimensions.

The Land Cruiser will mostly be offered in five exterior shades and three interior themes. The exterior colour options are to include Attitude Black, Dark Blue Mica, Super White, Precious White, and Dark Red Mica. Furthermore, the cabin can be had in Beige, Black, or Black and Dark Red themes.

The highlights of the Land Cruiser are a massive front grille with horizontal slats flanked by LED headlamps with integrated L-shaped DRLs. The SUV runs on 20-inch alloy wheels while the rear is dominated by split LED tail lamps and a ‘Land Cruiser’ badge on the tailgate. The feature list includes a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 14-speaker JBL stereo system, 40:20:40 split rear seats, leatherette upholstery, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, cruise control, a push start/stop button, and more.

The Land Cruiser will most likely be powered by a 3.3-litre V6 diesel powertrain. It is expected to have an output of 304bhp and 700Nm of peak torque. The 10-speed automatic is the sole gearbox on offer.