    New Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 first drive review to go live tomorrow

    Jay Shah

    517 Views
    New Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 first drive review to go live tomorrow

    - Powered by a 1.0-litre petrol engine with Dual Jet Dual VVT technology

    - Driven in both manual and AMT guises

    Last week, Maruti Suzuki launched the new Alto K10 at a starting price of Rs 3.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The refreshed hatchback is available across four variants, six exterior shades, and two gearboxes. 

    We have now driven the new Alto K10 in both manual and automatic guises. With the new Heartect platform, does it have a spacious cabin? How is the new 1.0-litre K10 petrol engine to drive? Does it tick the essential features needed in a family car? We answer all these questions and more in our review. Stay tuned to CarWale for our first-drive review that is scheduled to go live tomorrow at 4 pm, both on our website and the YouTube channel. 

    The feature highlights of the new Alto K10 comprise a digital instrument cluster, a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, steering-mounted controls, four speakers, reverse parking sensors, dual front airbags, and more. Then, there are four variants to choose from – Std, LXi, VXi, and VXi+.

    The new Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 is powered by a 1.0-litre petrol engine with Dual Jet Dual VVT technology. The motor produces 66bhp and 89Nm of torque and is mated to a five-speed manual and an AMT unit. Meanwhile, Renault Kwid is an alternative to the new Maruti Suzuki Alto K10. 

    Photography by Kapil Angane

    Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Image
    Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
    ₹ 3.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Maruti Suzuki Alto K10

    Maruti Suzuki Alto K10

    ₹ 3.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    18thAUG
    All Maruti Suzuki-Cars

    Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 4.72 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 4.80 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 4.43 Lakh
    Pune₹ 4.72 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 4.79 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 4.46 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 4.69 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 4.67 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 4.46 Lakh

