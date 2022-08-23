Porsche 911 Sally Special sells for a record USD3.6 million

The Porsche 911 Sally Special sold at the RM Sotheby’s Monterey Auction on Saturday evening for a record USD3.6 million. The price was a record for a new Porsche sold at auction, according to the auction house.

The 911 Sally Special is based on the 911 Carrera GTS and is equipped with a manual gearbox. The customisation elements are detailed and extensive. 911 Sally Special was one of the most intense, emotional and detailed Sonderwunsch projects that Porsche has ever created. One example is that the car is painted in Sally blue metallic, a custom paint that was hand-applied specifically for this project. As part of the exclusive design, Sally Carrera's Turbo-look rims were reinterpreted by Porsche designers in Weissach and manufactured especially for the 911 Sally Special. The ‘five-arm design’ rim was adapted to the 20-/21-inch wheel dimensions of the current 911 generation and creates a visual link to the 911 Type 996 on which Sally Carrera is based.

Porsche interior designer Daniela Milošević led the team that worked with Pixar to design the new blue colour as well as the vehicle's interior. “We were given complete freedom, which was great! In the film, Sally Carrera was a lawyer from California who valued style and elegance. At the same time, she was down-to-earth and fun-loving,” said Milošević. “The special Sally blue metallic is used in the interior as well, where it creates both obvious highlights and subtle details that will hopefully bring a smile to the future owner's face.”

The one-off car was auctioned by RM Sotheby's. A portion of the proceeds will benefit young women through a donation to Girls Inc. The second portion will go to the USA for UNHCR, an organisation that supports refugees from Ukraine.