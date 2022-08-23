CarWale
    New Bentley Mulliner Batur breaks cover

    Gajanan Kashikar

    188 Views
    British ultra-luxury automaker Bentley has unveiled the coach-built Mulliner Batur coupé at the 2022 Monterey Car Week. This über-exclusive automobile is just limited to 18 units with each at a sticker price of £1.65 million (approximately Rs 15.60 crore), minus any taxes or personalisation options. Furthermore, the marque has already sold all 18 units of the Batur.

    Bentley has not only revealed the coach built by Mulliner in the form of the Batur but also showcased the design direction of the brand for its future electric cars. This coupé brings a revolutionary design language while still bearing the classic Bentley touch. In fact, the Mulliner Batur is based on the newest long-wheelbase Continental GT.

    Although the grand tourer previews the novel design philosophy of the carmaker, it is not an electric car. But the Batur will be the most powerful car Bentley has ever created. It will get a more powerful version of the iconic 6.0-litre, W12, bi-turbocharged petrol mill, which is still under development. However, Bentley says that this heavily tuned-up engine will be able to generate a staggering 730bhp and 1,000Nm of torque.

    With this, the firm has hinted at the end of the era of its long-lived W12 engine. But not before a proper send-off. In a statement, the brand states, 'as the engine enters its twilight years as part of Bentley’s Beyond100 transformation journey to being fully electrified, the Batur forms the first part of a celebration of the W12’s extraordinary power, torque and refinement'. With this, Bentley appears to indicate that it will not end the production of the most powerful version of the W12 and might add it to more cars, be it new or existing models.

    Besides this, the Mulliner Batur features Bentley's most advanced chassis, rear-wheel steering, electronic limited-slip differential with torque vectoring, 48-volt system powered active anti-roll control, and air suspension tweaked to match the Continental GT Speed's setup.

    Inside, the Mulliner Batur uses sustainable materials, such as low-carbon leather from Scotland or tannage leather from Italy, and suede-like Dinamica — a substitute for leather. Additionally, the dashboard features natural fibre composite as a sustainable alternative to carbon fibre. Finally, the carpets are made from recycled yarn, a first for any Bentley.

    The hand-built Batur will be made at Bentley’s factory in Crewe, England by the coachbuilding team of Mulliner. And Bentley will hand over the first Mulliner Batur sometime in mid-2023.

