2023 Porsche 911 facelift — What do we know so far?

Porsche has been working on the 911 facelift (992.2 generation) for more than a year. Its barely camouflaged prototypes were spotted in different body styles and versions, including coupe and convertible. Along with details of the subtle exterior and interior updates, we shed some light on the new hybrid powertrain that will make its way to the 911 Series.

The upcoming 911 facelift prototypes have been spied with camouflage on the bumpers. The spy photos also show a new air inlet housing design, most probably active air flaps. Additionally, it is likely to get reshaped front and rear bumpers, redesigned daytime driving lights, and a new engine cover. Meanwhile, one of the 911 prototypes was spotted with different exhaust tips than the on-sale models.

The latest spy photos show that the cockpit will benefit from the Taycan’s driver information display, thus replacing the analogue instrument cluster. On the other hand, Porsche might offer this 911 facelift with an upgraded touchscreen infotainment system and a fresh centre console design.

It is no rumour anymore that Porsche is working on a 911 hybrid. Oliver Blume, Chairman, Executive Board, Porsche, confirmed the arrival of the ‘very sporty’ 911 hybrid at the Porsche Annual Press Conference 2022.

A recently spotted 911 Turbo prototype with yellow stickers on the rear window indicated that the car was equipped with a hybrid powertrain. The upcoming 911 hybrid is likely to be offered in its top-of-the-line Turbo S form. It will possibly leverage the 919 Hybrid’s Kinetic Energy Recovery System (KERS). While the current 911 Turbo S packs 641bhp, the supposedly called 911 Turbo S E-Hybrid is expected to make north of 700bhp.

Apart from the hybrid model, other 911 versions are likely to carry forward with the same pure-combustion engines but could offer more power. Meanwhile, this 911 facelift (992.2 generation) is likely to debut in 2023, while the first-ever 911 Hybrid may arrive in 2024.