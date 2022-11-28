CarWale

    2023 Porsche 911 facelift — What do we know so far?

    Authors Image

    Gajanan Kashikar

    483 Views
    2023 Porsche 911 facelift — What do we know so far?

    Porsche has been working on the 911 facelift (992.2 generation) for more than a year. Its barely camouflaged prototypes were spotted in different body styles and versions, including coupe and convertible. Along with details of the subtle exterior and interior updates, we shed some light on the new hybrid powertrain that will make its way to the 911 Series.

    Porsche 911 Front View

    The upcoming 911 facelift prototypes have been spied with camouflage on the bumpers. The spy photos also show a new air inlet housing design, most probably active air flaps. Additionally, it is likely to get reshaped front and rear bumpers, redesigned daytime driving lights, and a new engine cover. Meanwhile, one of the 911 prototypes was spotted with different exhaust tips than the on-sale models.

    Porsche 911 Rear View

    The latest spy photos show that the cockpit will benefit from the Taycan’s driver information display, thus replacing the analogue instrument cluster. On the other hand, Porsche might offer this 911 facelift with an upgraded touchscreen infotainment system and a fresh centre console design.

    Porsche 911 Instrument Cluster

    It is no rumour anymore that Porsche is working on a 911 hybrid. Oliver Blume, Chairman, Executive Board, Porsche, confirmed the arrival of the ‘very sporty’ 911 hybrid at the Porsche Annual Press Conference 2022.

    A recently spotted 911 Turbo prototype with yellow stickers on the rear window indicated that the car was equipped with a hybrid powertrain. The upcoming 911 hybrid is likely to be offered in its top-of-the-line Turbo S form. It will possibly leverage the 919 Hybrid’s Kinetic Energy Recovery System (KERS). While the current 911 Turbo S packs 641bhp, the supposedly called 911 Turbo S E-Hybrid is expected to make north of 700bhp.

    Porsche 911 Right Side View

    Apart from the hybrid model, other 911 versions are likely to carry forward with the same pure-combustion engines but could offer more power. Meanwhile, this 911 facelift (992.2 generation) is likely to debut in 2023, while the first-ever 911 Hybrid may arrive in 2024.

    Porsche 911 Image
    Porsche 911
    ₹ 1.72 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Toyota Innova Hycross variant-wise key features announced
     Next 
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios facelift spied testing

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Porsche 911 Gallery

    Featured Cars

    • COUPES
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Jaguar F-Type

    Jaguar F-Type

    ₹ 97.93 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Coupe Cars
    Lamborghini Urus Performante

    Lamborghini Urus Performante

    ₹ 4.22 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    24thNOV
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Mercedes-Benz EQB
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Mercedes-Benz EQB

    ₹ 60.00 - 70.00 LakhEstimated Price

    2nd Dec 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • porsche-cars
    • other brands
    Porsche 911

    Porsche 911

    ₹ 1.72 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Porsche-Cars

    Porsche 911 Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 2.05 Crore
    Bangalore₹ 2.13 Crore
    Delhi₹ 1.99 Crore
    Hyderabad₹ 2.13 Crore
    Ahmedabad₹ 1.89 Crore
    Chennai₹ 2.08 Crore
    Kolkata₹ 1.99 Crore
    Chandigarh₹ 1.91 Crore

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • 2023 Porsche 911 facelift — What do we know so far?