New cars launched and unveiled in India last week - Innova Hycross, Eeco, Astor, and more

The fourth week of November 2022 saw eight major launches or unveils in the Indian car market, including an update to a van that is more than a decade old, the showcase of a brand-new version of a popular premium people-mover, and an electric SUV with bold claims. Let’s take a brief look at all these stories, from the latest to the oldest.

Toyota Innova Hycross - Unveiled

“Don’t fix something that ain’t broken” is a popular saying, but what do you do when that perfect gets outdated? The folks at Toyota may have had to scratch their heads pretty hard to come up with a replacement for the Innova Crysta. The changes are massive. The bullet-proof diesel engine? Replaced with a petrol-CVT and petrol-electric hybrid drivetrain. The sturdy-but-comfortable ladder-frame chassis? Replaced by a lighter, larger monocoque one. While we have dissected every bit of the available details on the new Innova Hycross, you would be delighted to know that Vikrant will be reviewing it very soon. Look out for a detailed and informative video!

Pravaig Defy - Unveiled

Pravaig is back with another product, though the first one is still not on sale. After the ‘Extinction Mk 1’ sedan, the second product in the Bengaluru-based EV startup’s lineup is an all-electric luxury SUV, with an introductory price of Rs 39.50 lakh, ex-showroom. The claimed figures are quite impressive, and we have listed them out in this story. You can book one for a token price of Rs 51,000 with an expected delivery date of sometime around July-September 2023.

Lamborghini Urus Performante - Launched at Rs 4.22 crore, ex-showroom

The Urus Performante has been launched in India and promises to go around corners better than before. There’s only so much faster to 100kmph or an increase in top speed you can achieve with more power, so the next best thing is to reduce weight and improve driving dynamics so that you can go around a circuit quicker. Since this is an SUV, it also gets a ‘rally mode’ to make you feel like an off-road driving god.

Porsche 911 Carrera T - Launched at Rs 1.80 crore, ex-showroom

While the T in the Carrera T’s name stands for ‘Touring’, it actually means a 35kg-lighter, slightly less luxurious, sportier Carrera. Based on the ‘base’ Carrera, the T offers the discerning enthusiast a sweet short-shifting manual gearbox, lowered springs, a mechanical limited-slip differential, and a sportier-sounding exhaust. All that for Rs 8 lakh more? That sounds like a good deal, right?

Porsche 718 Cayman Style Edition and 718 Boxster Style Edition - Launched

Priced at Rs 1.44 crore and Rs 1.48 crore, respectively, the 718 Cayman Style Edition and 718 Boxster Style edition get exactly what is advertised on the box. New styling elements include the tasteful blueberry cake-like ‘Ruby Star’ paint option with stickers, contrast colours, and eye-catching 20-inch alloy wheels.

Tata Tigor EV MY22 - Launched at Rs 12.49 lakh, ex-showroom

With Tata going all-out to offer everything on the Tiago EV, the Tigor EV felt less tempting - that’s not the case anymore. The Tigor has been given a refresh, with an improved range matching the long-range version of the Tiago EV at 315km to a charge, along with new features and a rejigged variant lineup. The increased range is thanks to the addition of regenerative braking, with three levels to choose from. Existing owners of the Tigor EV can get four of the new features for free by visiting their nearest Tata service centre!

MG Astor Sharp variant now gets Sangria Red interior

You don’t have to pay Rs 16.60 lakh (ex-showroom) to get your MG Astor with the beautiful ‘Sangria Red’ interior theme. Now, you can pay a premium of Rs 10,000 over Rs 14.68 lakh or Rs 15.68 lakh or Rs 17.50 lakh to get it in the Sharp 1.5 MT, Sharp 1.5 CVT or Sharp 1.3 Turbo AT, respectively.

Tata Tiago NRG CNG - Launched at Rs 7.40 lakh, ex-showroom

Tata claims that the Tiago NRG CNG is a solution to two major headaches for urban car owners: 1) moon-like craters on our roads and 2) high fuel bills. The NRG already offered more ground clearance than the standard hatchback, the addition of a factory-fitted CNG kit should reduce costs by some margin.

Maruti Suzuki Eeco MY22 - Launched at Rs 5.13 lakh

It’s taken over 12 years, but the humble Eeco van has been given its first major revamp by Maruti Suzuki. The last user of Maruti/Suzuki’s legendary G-series petrol/CNG engines has now moved on to the high-tech spanking new K-series engine. More power, more mileage, fewer emissions - win, win, win! Prices have increased, so maybe not everyone’s winning.

Now, that’s all that happened last week, but there’s even more to come the next. Stay tuned to CarWale.com/news for the latest updates from the Indian automotive world.