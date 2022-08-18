CarWale
    New Maruti Suzuki Alto K10: Variants explained

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    536 Views
    The new-gen Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 has been launched in the country, with prices ranging from Rs 3.99 lakh to Rs 5.83 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). Bookings for the model are currently underway, with deliveries likely to take place in the coming days.

    The Maruti Alto K10 derives its power from the 1.0-litre, three-cylinder NA petrol engine that produces 66bhp and 89Nm of torque. This motor sends power to the front wheels via a five-speed manual unit or an AGS unit. The company recently revealed the fuel efficiency figures of the model.

    The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 is offered in six mono tone colours including Metallic Sizzling Red, Metallic Silky Silver, Metallic Granite Grey, Pearl Metallic Earth Gold, Metallic Speedy Blue, and Sold White. Customers can choose from four variants; Std, LXi, VXi, and VXi+. The following are the variant-wise features of the model.

    New Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Std

    Dual airbags

    ABS with EBD

    Rear parking sensors

    Seat-belt reminder system

    Speed alert system

    High-mounted stop lamp

    Digital speedometer

    Centre wheel cap for steel wheels

    New Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 LXi

    Manual AC

    Power steering

    Body coloured bumpers

    New Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 VXi

    Speed-sensing auto door lock function

    Central door locking

    SmartPlay dock

    Two speakers

    Front power windows

    Internally adjustable ORVMs

    Roof antenna

    Body coloured ORVMs

    Steel wheels with wheel covers

    New Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 VXi+

    Seven-inch SmartPlay Studio touchscreen infotainment system

    Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity

    Four speakers

    Steering-mounted controls

    Remote keyless entry

    Rear parcel tray

    Silver accents for the interior

