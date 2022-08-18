New Maruti Suzuki Alto K10: Variants explained

The new-gen Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 has been launched in the country, with prices ranging from Rs 3.99 lakh to Rs 5.83 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). Bookings for the model are currently underway, with deliveries likely to take place in the coming days.
The Maruti Alto K10 derives its power from the 1.0-litre, three-cylinder NA petrol engine that produces 66bhp and 89Nm of torque. This motor sends power to the front wheels via a five-speed manual unit or an AGS unit. The company recently revealed the fuel efficiency figures of the model.
The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 is offered in six mono tone colours including Metallic Sizzling Red, Metallic Silky Silver, Metallic Granite Grey, Pearl Metallic Earth Gold, Metallic Speedy Blue, and Sold White. Customers can choose from four variants; Std, LXi, VXi, and VXi+. The following are the variant-wise features of the model.
New Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Std
Dual airbags
ABS with EBD
Rear parking sensors
Seat-belt reminder system
Speed alert system
High-mounted stop lamp
Digital speedometer
Centre wheel cap for steel wheels
New Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 LXi
Manual AC
Power steering
Body coloured bumpers
New Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 VXi
Speed-sensing auto door lock function
Central door locking
SmartPlay dock
Two speakers
Front power windows
Internally adjustable ORVMs
Roof antenna
Body coloured ORVMs
Steel wheels with wheel covers
New Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 VXi+
Seven-inch SmartPlay Studio touchscreen infotainment system
Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity
Four speakers
Steering-mounted controls
Remote keyless entry
Rear parcel tray
Silver accents for the interior