New Maruti Suzuki Alto K10: Variants explained

The new-gen Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 has been launched in the country, with prices ranging from Rs 3.99 lakh to Rs 5.83 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). Bookings for the model are currently underway, with deliveries likely to take place in the coming days.

The Maruti Alto K10 derives its power from the 1.0-litre, three-cylinder NA petrol engine that produces 66bhp and 89Nm of torque. This motor sends power to the front wheels via a five-speed manual unit or an AGS unit. The company recently revealed the fuel efficiency figures of the model.

The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 is offered in six mono tone colours including Metallic Sizzling Red, Metallic Silky Silver, Metallic Granite Grey, Pearl Metallic Earth Gold, Metallic Speedy Blue, and Sold White. Customers can choose from four variants; Std, LXi, VXi, and VXi+. The following are the variant-wise features of the model.

New Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Std

Dual airbags

ABS with EBD

Rear parking sensors

Seat-belt reminder system

Speed alert system

High-mounted stop lamp

Digital speedometer

Centre wheel cap for steel wheels

New Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 LXi

Manual AC

Power steering

Body coloured bumpers

New Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 VXi

Speed-sensing auto door lock function

Central door locking

SmartPlay dock

Two speakers

Front power windows

Internally adjustable ORVMs

Roof antenna

Body coloured ORVMs

Steel wheels with wheel covers

New Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 VXi+

Seven-inch SmartPlay Studio touchscreen infotainment system

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity

Four speakers

Steering-mounted controls

Remote keyless entry

Rear parcel tray

Silver accents for the interior