    2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 fuel efficiency figures revealed

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Aditya Nadkarni

    - The new Alto K10 is powered by a 66bhp, 1.0-litre, three-cylinder petrol engine

    - The model is available in four variants

    The new-gen Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 was launched in India earlier today, with prices starting at Rs 3.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The entry-level hatchback, which can be booked for Rs 11,000, gets a completely new design and added features over the outgoing model.

    The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 is powered by a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder, K10 petrol engine that produces a maximum power output of 66bhp and 89Nm of torque. This motor is paired with a five-speed manual unit and an AMT (AGS in Maruti speak) unit. The manual and automatic variants are claimed to return a fuel economy of 24.39 and 24.90kmpl respectively.

    The new Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 is available in four variants; Std, LXi, VXi, and VXi Plus. Customers can choose from a range of six mono tone colours such as Metallic Sizzling Red, Metallic Silky Silver, Metallic Granite Grey, Pearl Metallic Earth Gold, Metallic Speedy Blue, and Sold White.

