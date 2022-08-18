Kia India inaugurates a 240kWh EV charging station in Kochi

- The new EV charging station in Kochi is said to be the fastest of its kind in India

- The said charger is located at Incheon Kia, Kochi

Kia India inaugurated India's fastest charger for EV passenger vehicles in the country. This DC fast charger, with an output of 240kWh, was installed at Incheon Kia, Kochi. Customers can avail of this charging facility at the Kochi dealership by paying per usage.

Kia added that it will also accommodate the charging needs of EVs from other OEMs through this charging station. In July this year, Kia installed Gurgaon's fastest EV charger, with a capacity of 150kWh. The brand plans to install a total of 15 such EV fast charging stations across India by the end of this month.

Speaking on the occasion, Myung-Sik Sohn, Chief Sales Officer, Kia India, said, 'These are exciting times for EVs, and we aim not just to be a part of the mobility revolution of EVs in India but to make EV ownership aspirational, accessible, and inclusive. Our global best EV, Kia EV6, launched in India earlier this year, is the perfect illustration of our philosophy. Subsequently, launching this 240kWh DC fast charger for EV passenger vehicles in Kochi brings me immense joy. This is a significant milestone for us at Kia India as we continue strengthening our commitment to developing EV infrastructure in the country and contributing to India's mobility growth story. Our EV journey in India does not stop here, in fact, we are in the process of setting up more charging stations at our EV dealerships across the country, ensuring superior customer experience, and reducing the issue of charging time and range anxiety that usually follows EV customers.'