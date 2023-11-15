Get discounts of up to Rs. 49,000 on Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 in November

Available in four variants

Prices start at Rs. 3.99 lakh (ex-showroom)

The Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 is currently on sale in India with discounts of up to Rs. 49,000. The entry-level hatchback can be had in four variants, namely, Std, LXi, VXi, and VXi Plus. Customers planning to book the model in November will get benefits through cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and corporate bonuses.

Starting with the cash discounts, the petrol and CNG variants attract a cash offer of Rs. 30,000 and Rs. 20,000, respectively. Then there’s an exchange bonus of up to Rs. 20,000 and corporate benefits of Rs. 4,000.

Mechanically, the Maruti Alto K10 is powered by a 1.0-litre three-cylinder NA petrol engine mated to a five-speed manual and an automatic gearbox. The motor is tuned to produce 66bhp and 89Nm of torque. The VXi variant can also be had with an option of a company-fitted CNG kit.