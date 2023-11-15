CarWale
    Get discounts of up to Rs. 49,000 on Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 in November

    Haji Chakralwale

    Get discounts of up to Rs. 49,000 on Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 in November
    • Available in four variants
    • Prices start at Rs. 3.99 lakh (ex-showroom)

    The Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 is currently on sale in India with discounts of up to Rs. 49,000. The entry-level hatchback can be had in four variants, namely, Std, LXi, VXi, and VXi Plus. Customers planning to book the model in November will get benefits through cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and corporate bonuses.

    Starting with the cash discounts, the petrol and CNG variants attract a cash offer of Rs. 30,000 and Rs. 20,000, respectively. Then there’s an exchange bonus of up to Rs. 20,000 and corporate benefits of Rs. 4,000.

    Mechanically, the Maruti Alto K10 is powered by a 1.0-litre three-cylinder NA petrol engine mated to a five-speed manual and an automatic gearbox. The motor is tuned to produce 66bhp and 89Nm of torque. The VXi variant can also be had with an option of a company-fitted CNG kit.

    Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
    Rs. 3.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 4.72 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 4.84 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 4.42 Lakh
    PuneRs. 4.71 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 4.75 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 4.55 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 4.66 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 4.85 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 4.46 Lakh

    Get discounts of up to Rs. 49,000 on Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 in November