Maruti Ignis available with discounts of up to Rs. 75,000 in November 2023

Prices in India start from Rs. 5.84 lakh (ex-showroom)

Offered in four variants

Maruti Nexa’s entry-level model, the Ignis, was launched in the country in February 2023. Available in four variants, namely Sigma, Delta, Zeta, and Alpha, the prices of the hatchback start from Rs. 5.84 lakh (ex-showroom). Currently, this hatchback is being offered with discounts of up to Rs. 75,000. Let us take a detailed look at it.

As for the discounts, this month, the Ignis is being offered with a cash discount of up to Rs. 35,000, exchange bonus of up to Rs. 25,000, corporate discount of up to Rs. 10,000, and a scrap bonus of Rs. 5,000. These offers are valid till 30 November, 2023 and may vary depending on the state, region, dealership, variant, colour, and other factors. We suggest visiting the nearest authorised showroom to get more information on the discounts.

At the heart of the Ignis is a 1.2-litre gasoline engine that is tuned to produce 82bhp and 113Nm of torque. This motor comes coupled with a five-speed manual and an AMT unit.