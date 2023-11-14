Is this the Mahindra Scorpio N-based Global Pik Up?

Mahindra showcased a new pick-up truck in South Africa this year

The model was recently patented in India

Mahindra showcased the new Global Pik Up based on the Scorpio N at an event in South Africa earlier this year. Now, test mules of what seems to be the production version of the model have been spotted on the streets of India.

Scheduled to be launched in 2025, the Mahindra Global Pik Up, the Scorpio N pick-up truck, will make its way to the ASEAN, Central and South American, Australian, Indian, and South African markets.

As seen in the images here, the Mahindra Scorpio N Pik Up is heavily camouflaged, hiding key features. That said, the few visible elements include dual-tone alloy wheels, taillights from the first-gen Scorpio, and an integrated roll cage. Compared to the patent images, it gets a circular fuel filler cap and misses out on the kink positioned in the rear doors. Additionally, the concept showcased in August this year, featured the tailgate handle at the top, while the test mule has a conventional setup sitting right in between.

Under the hood, the new pick-up from Mahindra will be powered by a new mHawk diesel engine paired with six-speed manual and automatic transmissions. Also up for offer will be a four-wheel-drive system. We had the opportunity to check the Global Pik Up in person in South Africa, and you can read our first-look opinions on our website.

Image Source