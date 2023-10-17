Top 5 hatchbacks with highest discounts in October 2023

Citroen C3 attracts maximum discounts

Ignis continues to get huge benefits

The hatchback segment has always been crucial for Indian buyers, and Maruti Suzuki has been leading the pack with an array of products that includes the S-Presso, Celerio, Wagon R, and Alto K10. However, in recent years, customers have shifted their preference towards SUVs. So, in order to continue attracting buyers, many manufacturers are offering heavy discounts on their entry-level hatchbacks.

Citroen C3

The Citroen C3 was launched in India last year at an introductory price of Rs. 5.71 lakh (ex-showroom). Currently, the French automaker is offering their entry-level hatchback with discounts of up to Rs. 99,000. Moreover, the automaker is also providing a ‘buy now and pay later’ option with select variants.

The Maruti Suzuki Ignis is among the slowest-selling models for the Indian automaker. The quirky-looking hatchback continues to get huge benefits of up to Rs. 70,000 this month. The offers include cash discounts of Rs. 35,000, exchange bonuses and corporate bonuses of Rs. 25,000 and Rs. 10,000, respectively.

The Maruti Suzuki Celerio is currently on sale at a starting price of Rs. 5.36 lakh (ex-showroom). The hatchback can be had with petrol and CNG powertrain options with discounts of up to Rs. 59,000. Customers can benefit from cash discounts of Rs. 35,000, exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000, and a corporate offer of Rs. 4,000, if they book the hatchback in October 2023.

The Renault Kwid is one of the most feature-rich cars in its segment. With a starting price of Rs. 4.69 lakh (ex-showroom), it competes against the Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 and Maruti S-Presso in the market. And in October, the French hatchback attracts benefits of up to Rs. 50,000.

After the discontinuation of the Santro, the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios has become the entry-level model of the Korean automaker. The hatchback received a facelift this year and is currently priced between Rs. 5.84 lakh to Rs. 8.51 lakh (ex-showroom). Meanwhile, the model currently benefits from offers of up to Rs. 50,000. This includes a cash discount of Rs. 30,000, exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000, and corporate benefits.