    Tata Harrier facelift launched; waiting period revealed

    Pawan Mudaliar

    Tata Harrier facelift launched; waiting period revealed
    • Prices in India start from Rs. 15.49 lakh (ex-showroom)
    • Powered by a 2.0-litre diesel engine

    Tata Motors has just launched the latest iteration of the Harrier in the country. The prices of the SUV range from Rs. 15.49 lakh to Rs. 24.49 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom). Now, we have exclusively got our hands on the waiting period of the updated model.

    Currently, the Harrier facelift commands a waiting period of six to eight weeks from the day of booking. This applies to the bookings made in Mumbai and may vary depending on the dealership, variant, colour, gearbox option, and other factors. We suggest you contact your nearest authorised dealership to learn more about it.

    Tata Harrier Dashboard

    In terms of features, the Harrier comes loaded with a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless mobile connectivity, customisable digital instrument cluster with a new interface, JLR-inspired gear lever, and a new dial for the drive modes. Additionally, it also gets a touch-based HVAC control, ambient lighting, 360-degree camera, automatic climate control, and electronically adjustable powered front seats.

    Tata Harrier Engine Shot

    The updated Harrier sources its power from a 2.0-litre Kyrotec diesel engine that belts out 168bhp and 350Nm of torque. Customers can choose the transmission from either a six-speed manual gearbox or a six-speed torque converter.

    Tata Harrier Image
    Tata Harrier
    Rs. 15.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
