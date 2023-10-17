Mahindra Thar waiting period goes up to 70 weeks

Available in 4WD and RWD versions

Five-door Thar to debut next year

The Mahindra Thar is currently on sale in India in 4WD and RWD versions at a starting price of Rs. 10.98 lakh (ex-showroom). The off-roader can be had in two trims – AX (O) and LX. And in this article, we will look at the waiting period for the four-seater SUV in October 2023.

Starting with the RWD versions, the petrol variant commands 16 to 20 weeks of waiting period. On the other hand, the diesel variant has the highest delivery duration of 65 to 70 weeks. As for the 4WD versions, the waiting period varies from 16 to 24 weeks depending on the variant one chooses.

Mechanically, the Thar is equipped with three powertrain options – a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol, 2.2-litre diesel, and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. While the larger 2.2-litre diesel engine is tuned to produce 130bhp and 300Nm of torque, the smaller 1.5-litre oil burner is capable of churning out 117bhp and 300Nm of torque. The petrol motor can produce 150bhp and 320Nm of torque. As for the transmission options, the powertrains can be had with a six-speed manual and a torque converter unit.

In other news, the five-door Thar was spied on test revealing key details of the interior. The SUV is set to receive a major overhaul in the cabin with a larger touchscreen infotainment system and a new steering wheel.